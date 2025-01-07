Nelly Furtado Debunks Surgery Claims with Bombshell Bikini Selfies

Nelly Furtado has a very positive — yet “neutral” — message for 2025.

That message comes alongside a series of bikini selfies.

The artist who helped define a decade is now going all in on beauty — detailing what work she has and hasn’t undergone.

Most importantly, she’s emphasizing “new levels of self-love.”

Nelly Furtado visits SiriusXM Studios on July 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Happy 2025, Nelly Furtado!

Nearly a week into the New Year, beloved 2000s singer Nelly Furtado is displaying her body on Instagram.

Wearing a neon orange bikini in the mirror selfies, she’s advocating for something better than body positivity: body neutrality.

“HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025,” Furtado began her caption. “BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR!”

“This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way,” Nelly Furtado reflected.

She continued: “while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within.”



Furtado then shared: “I had to pursue some legal action against a few charlatans online selling services based on selling health and beauty myths about me.”

Nelly Furtado attends Searchlight Pictures’ “The Greatest Hits” premiere at El Capitan Theatre on April 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Then, Nelly Furtado quashed rumors about her face and body

“For whoever cares, I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation,” she clarified, “besides for veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently.”

Furtado added: “So far, I have not had any face or lip injections or fillers of any kind.” That’s helpful information in case anyone has heard claims to the contrary!

“But I do have a loving, old school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from,” she revealed, “and I started that when I was 20. The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back.”

“Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin, and makeup more lift,” Nelly Furtado detailed. “Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to give a certain look to different silhouettes.”

She added: “Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look.” One classic example is creating or exaggerating the look of cleavage or abs.

“Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows!” Furtado noted. She continued: “So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!”

Nelly Furtado performs onstage during the 2024 JUNO Awards at Scotiabank Centre on March 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

‘We are all just cute little humans’

“These photos I have no makeup and there is no editing or filters on these photos,” Nelly Furtado said of her bikini selfies. “But I do have a spray tan!”

She added: “I have spider veins and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life, so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far.”

Furtado concluded: “My New Year’s message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality, and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror. And it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs.” Very true!