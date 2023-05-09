Bling Empire Star Mimi Morris Facing Lawsuit Over Unpaid Wages, Retaliatory Firing from Former Assistant

In recent weeks, amidst the WGA strike, there has been a lot of discussion about how studios and streaming giants must do better by the workers who create their actual content.

But writers are not the only ones who take issue.

Netflix’s Bling Empire is a hit. It has multiple seasons, which for Netflix, makes it a gosh darn miracle. One of the stars is Mimi Morris.

And Mimi’s former assistant is now suing her, alleging that the reality star fired her after she complained about unpaid wages and “malicious” mistreatment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Mimi Morris attends the season 2 launch celebration party for Netflix’s “Bling Empire” on May 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In their latest exclusive report, we hear about Netflix star Mimi Morris’ former assistant and her lawsuit against the actress.

Taylor Lynn Patterson worked as a personal assistant to Morris. And the way that she describes the experience and her firing in a lawsuit that she filed in Orange County last month, it was all a nightmare.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R back) Dorothy Wang, Christine Chiu, Leah Qin, Mimi Morris, Kelly Mi Li, Jaime Xie, Anna Shay, Kim Lee, (L-R front) Dr. Gabriel Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kane Lim, Guy Tang, Almar Guevarra and Yu Tsai attend ‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Netflix Event on May 12, 2022 at a private residence in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix)

Patterson claims that her reality star employer did not pay her for the hours that she worked, did not give her breaks to rest ore at, and violated labor laws.

Additionally, she accuses Morris of “intentionally inflicting emotional distress” on her.

Notably, Patterson does not appear to have appeared on Bling Empire (which, despite lasting multiple seasons, has come to an end per Netflix canceling it).

Mimi Morris joined the cast during Season 2 of the show. So did her husband, a businessman named Don Morris.

Patterson’s lawsuit seeks to force Morris to pay her what she believes that she is owed.

Interestingly, Patterson’s official employment was for Don’s Acorn Engineering Group. But her actual job was being Mimi’s personal assistant. That’s already a little odd, right?

Patterson worked as Morris’ personal assistant from December 2021 until April 2022.

At that time, she says, she spoke up to her employer about missing wages and labor code violations.

As a result, Patterson describes, Morris fired her.

Patterson’s lawsuit details allegations that both Mimi Morris and the company intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon her.

Additionally, she described not receiving all of the wages that she had earned.

And, despite sometimes working up to 14 hours per shift, Patterson accuses Morris of refusing to allow her meal or rest breaks.

For specifics, Patterson says that she received pay for 40 to 43 hours of work each week. In reality, she worked as many as 60 or more hours per week, she describes in the lawsuit.

The varied schedule extended six to seven days per week, all under Morris’ direction. She performed tasks at Morris’ homes (plural) and sometimes other locations.

In early 2022, Patterson went to the company’s human resources department at least five times. Why? Over missing pay.

According to the lawsuit, Morris’ reaction was to instruct her to stop filling out her timesheets. Instead, she would fill them out. She allegedly reprimanded Morris for listing her full hours.

Patterson also had to use her own personal items, like her phone and car, to complete work tasks. Without compensation, of course.

Eventually, between her complaints of unpaid wages and her citing of labor code violations, Patterson says that Mimi and Don Morris fired her. Patterson believes that it was retaliatory.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) Christine Chiu, Leah Qin, Mimi Morris, Kelly Mi Li, Jaime Xie, Anna Shay, Kim Lee and Dorothy Wang attend the season 2 launch celebration party for Netflix’s “Bling Empire” on May 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Patterson alleges that her treatment was “intentional, malicious, despicable, extreme and outrageous, without substantial justification, unprivileged.”

In the lawsuit, she continues: “and was of the type and variety known to create severe emotional and mental distress.” Yikes!

Mimi Morris has yet to file a response to the complaint. Patterson is seeking a jury trial. The court has scheduled a case management conference for September 29 of this year.