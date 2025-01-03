Wayne Osmond Cause of Death: Music Legend Passes Away at 73

We have sad news from the world of music today, as beloved entertainer Wayne Osmond has passed away.

Wayne, of course, was a member of the iconic family band the Osmonds, who scored a string of hits in the 1970s.

News of his passing was revealed in a statement issued by his family earlier this week.

Entertainer Wayne Osmond performs at the Orleans Hotel & Casino August 14, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Osmond Family Announces the Passing of Wayne Osmond

“Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” the family said in a statement obtained by local ABC affiliate KTVX.

“His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly,” the Osmonds added.

Wayne was one of eight siblings, and several of his brothers and sisters have shared tributes in the wake of his passing.

Singer Wayne Osmond, of American music group the Osmonds, with his mother Olive Osmond (1925 – 2004), during a visit to the UK, 20th August 1974. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne. It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey,” Jay Osmond wrote on Facebook.

“What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘Wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now.”

Wayne Osmond’s Cause of Death

American singer Wayne Osmond of musical family The Osmonds, circa 1975. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Wayne was successfully treated for a brain tumor in 1997, and it seems that that was not the ultimate cause of his death.

According to her brother Merrill Osmond, Wayne suffered a “massive stroke” this week. He was rushed to the hospital but died shortly thereafter.

“My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in,” Merrill wrote in his Facebook post. “His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine.”

Our thoughts go out to the entire Osmond family during this enormously difficult time. Wayne will be greatly missed by many.