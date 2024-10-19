Liam Payne’s Sister Shares Heart-Shattering Tribute to Late Brother

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Liam Payne’s sister has spoken out out after the tragic and stunning loss of the singer.

The 31-year old fell to his death this week from a three-story-high balcony while spending time at a hotel in Argentina.

Authorities are investigating the incident and attempting to determine exactly what happened, although it seems sadly clear at this time that Payne was in a very troubled mental state.

Liam Payne performs during the TAB Everest Race Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for The ATC)

Now, while fans try to wrestle with this unexpected loss, Payne’s sibling has issued an emotional message in honor of her brother.

“Liam is my best friend,” Ruth Gibbons wrote via Instagram on October 19. “No one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get.”

Ruth then looked back the early days of Payne’s much career… when he became a member of One Direction as a contestant on The X Factor in 2010.

“He moved out when he was 17 to chase his dreams, it’s this that forced me to finally pass my driving test during the X Factor live show,” she continued.

“I couldn’t stand the thought of not being able to get to him. I would regularly drive to have tea with him after I finished work, just to sit around.”

A number of loved ones have expressed their shock and sorrow in the wake of Payne’s passing, including his former One Direction co-stars and his girlfriend Katie Cassidy.

It’s hard not to be especially moved by the reaction from Liam’s family members, however.

“Liam loved 1D, he loved his brothers and we talked about it so much. He would just play song after song that had been recorded but never used and we’d sit having a mini 1D concert,” Ruth went on.

She proceeded to gush over her late brother’s kind and generous spirit.

Liam Payne performs at the Amazon Fashion Destination Denim launch event at Kuehlhaus Berlin on October 24, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Amazon Fashion Europe)

“I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you,” she said about her brother, who had struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health battles throughout his life.

“You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music.”

In a particularly moving passage, Ruth made a vow to Liam about his and ex Cheryl Cole’s son Bear, 7.

“We’ll take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his Dad is and how much you idolize him,” she wrote. “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you, Ru xxx.”

Liam Payne performs during Nickelodeon SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Concluded Payne’s sister:

“One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”

We continue to send our condolences to Liam Payne’s friends, family members and loved ones.

May he rest in peace.