Tori and Zach Roloff’s Daughter Undergoes Surgery; How is Lilah Doing?

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are no longer cast members on Little People, Big World.

They announced this spring that they were leaving the series at the end of the latest season.

Thankfully, however, the beloved spouses have not stepped all the way out of the spotlight, as they’re co-hosting a podcast these days titled Raising Heights.

On an episode that aired late last week, the Roloffs provided listeners with an update about their young daughter.

Zach and Tori Roloff pose here for two of their kids as part of a TLC promotional campaign. (TLC)

“Her recovery has been great,” Zach said on air, referring to four-year old Lilah having recently had her tonsils and adenoids removed.

After wife Tori acknowledged how she’s “grateful” for the toddler’s progress, Zach added of his child:

“She’s been emotional, very emotional after waking up, and nap times. And clearly she’s milking it.”

We’re pretty sure he was joking with that last line.

Tori, Zach Roloff and their kids for TLC. (TLC)

Tori and Zach told fans in May that Lilah would need to undergo this procedure.

“I think we were both pretty nervous with how she would handle it and she’s been great,” Tori said on the podcast.

“We’ve kept on the medication pretty heavy because everyone was like, ‘They think they’re good and then all of a sudden they’re not. So keep on the medicine.’ But like we haven’t woken up in the middle of the night to do it.”

As a result of this surgery, Lilah no longer snores and has been sleeping better through the night than she did before.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

In May, the former reality TV stars said their daughter would have to go through with this operation to improve the quality of her sleep after she was diagnosed with a “moderate form of sleep apnea” in the wake of a sleep study.

“Her waking up out of anesthesia is gonna be tough,” Zach shared at the time. “She surprised us, though, for her sleep study, she surprised us. They didn’t do anything at her sleep study.”

Zach and Tori are also parents to Jackson, 7, and Josiah, 2.

The youngest also did this same sleep study at the time, but is not yet, at least, in need of any further medical testing or maneuvers.

The Roloffs on Little People, Big World here on the show’s season finale. (TLC)

Having been born with achondroplasia dwarfism — just like their dad and their paternal grandparents — all three children may battle a handful of health and/or physical issues down the line.

But Tori and Zach have often expressed how lucky they are that their kids have been generally okay thus far.

“Dwarfism awareness has always been a super touchy subject for myself. I think I’ve made it my life’s goal to make sure our kids don’t grow up being known as a “dwarf.” Not because it’s offensive, or I’m scared of the term, but because I am scared of our kids being defined by it,” Tori wrote last year on Instagram.

Added the mother of three back then:

“I want to help ease the nervousness of this diagnosis and remind all parents that dwarfism DOES NOT define you or your child. God chose you for your child. God chose you for the world. God chose you. Happy dwarfism awareness day!”