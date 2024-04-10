The shining star of The Masked Singer season 11 is clearly The Goldfish, but who is under the mask?

Even before the show premiered on March 6th, there was a clear front runner in the competition. A sultry sounding, confident super star strutted on the stage in front of the judges in show promos dressed in Goldfish garb, and then wow’d the pants off of them with their first performance.

But who is under the mask? Let’s discuss!

Goldfish in the season 11 premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER. (Michael Becker / FOX)

Who Is The Goldfish on ‘Masked Singer’?!

The identity of the Goldfish remains a mystery, as the singer remains firmly in the competition thus far, but there are some clues to her identity, as well as some very well-thought out theories.

First, we know the performer is a woman. Ahead of the show premiere, Fox released a clip of one of Goldfish’s first performances.

Goldfish debuted on the stage singing “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo. She walked out on the stage with confidence and purpose, hitting both the vulnerable and powerhouse notes with ease.

All of the judges – Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and newcomer Rita Ora – were all wildly impressed.

But while the judges ventured their own guesses, fans listened carefully and think they’ve narrowed her identity down to three, likely suspects.

The Judges’ Guesses So Far

As a clear frontrunner, it was obvious that they wouldn’t be unmasked in the first episode, which leaves us all with a bit of guesswork to do.

In her intro, Goldfish revealed that “when I first started out I made a splash overnight.”

She talked about living her life in a “fishbowl” before making the “dive into deeper, darker, edgier waters.”

After taking in some of the first week clues – a ship’s wheel, jar of hearts candies, and a glass slipper – the judges made their guesses of everyone from Lea Michele to Selena Gomez to Carly Rae Jepsen.

When Goldfish returns to the stage, she’ll face off against Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, Star Fish, and a wild card contestant for Transformers night!

Who Is The Goldfish? Hints, Clues & Our Pick

Still, fans have different ideas! Here are the top guesses from the fans!

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth performs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. ((Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images))

If you’ve been listening the Wicked soundtrack on repeat for the last 20 years, there are moments during this performance that feel like dead giveaways. On a few of the notes, her signature vibrato seems to be shining through, as well as her unmistakeable country twang that sneaks out when you’re not expecting it.

Kristin is a solid guess and her name dominated the conversation on social media.

But hers was not the only name.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends “Downtown Owl” Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

This is a very, VERY strong guess for a few reasons. For one, the symmetry. If it is Vanessa, singing a song by Olivia when they both rose to fame through the High School Musical franchise would just be a brilliant choice.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Goldfish has a very good vocal range, but so far hasn’t proven themselves to be a note melter, like Chenoweth. Furthermore, if you listen to the when she sings the word “understand” – honestly, if you didn’t break out into “Go My Own Way” from High School Musical 2, we have nothing more to say to each other.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale speaks onstage during Teen Vogue Summit 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue))

A dark horse guess, but still a solid one at that.

Again, we’re looking at someone with a High School Musical connection, so again – symmetry.

But the biggest reason for it to be The Tis … people WANT it to be!

Seriously, check out social media and fans are clamoring for her to pop out of the costume. TBH, they’ve been asking for her to be on the show and guessing she’s been everyone from the Cow in season 10 to the Sun in season 4.

And lest us not forget, she judged The Masked Dancer alongside Paula Abdul. It would a welcomed homecoming for her!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.