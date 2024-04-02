Angie Harmon Accuses Instacart Driver of Murdering Her Dog

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Be warned, celebrity gossip readers:

This is a grisly and shocking story.

Also, a very sad one.

On Monday, Angie Harmon posted a video via Instagram that claimed her dog Oliver had been shot and killed two days prior by an Instacart delivery person.

In a post filled with images and videos of the German shepherd/beagle mix, the 51-year old actress wrote that the driver “got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot [their] dog.”

“This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver,” she explained.

“Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded.”

How crazy and how horrible, right?

Harmon went on to say local authorities let the driver “go, because he claimed ‘self-defense,'” adding:

“He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Details are still coming in about this alleged incident, but an Instacart representative released a statement to People Magazine late yesterday.

“We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident,” it reads.

“We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Elsewhere, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has now said the following:

“The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog.

“Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack.”

From what we can gather, the driver will not face any charges.

“He was shopping under a woman’s identity,” Harmon said on Instagram, however.

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.'”

The Law & Order alum also shared an Instagram Story with the news. “To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable,” she wrote.

“You’ve not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you’ve also traumatized us beyond measure.”

She concluded:

“The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I’m devastated that I didn’t get to say goodbye to him.”