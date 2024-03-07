Prince Harry Nude Photos: Former Sex Worker Announces Plans to Post Explicit Pics on …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We may soon be forced to add “Prince Harry’s nude photos” to the list of unexpected obstacles the royal family has had to contend with in 2024.

Yes, apparently, such photos exist, and it seems that they’re currently in the possession of a woman named Carrie Reichert.

According to a new report from The Sun, Reichert was working as a dominatrix and exotic dancer in Las Vegas when Harry visited the city in 2012.

She claims she partied with the then-single royal, and she has plenty of photos to prove it.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex appears at the Sport Gives Back Awards 2024. (Photo by Handout/Sport Gives Back Awards via Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine the mild-mannered family man of today stripping down on the Strip, but we know Harry did party naked back in the day, as The Sun published explicit pics from the night in question over a decade ago.

Now, Reichert is claiming that she’s in possession of never-before-seen photos from that night, and she’s planning to cash in on her treasure trove.

Prince Harry Nude Photos: Do They Exist? Will They Be Posted Online?

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff,” Reichert assured The Sun in a recent interview.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“These pictures have never been seen by the public,” she continued.

“I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.”

Reichert said that she kept the photos private for the past 12 years out of deference to Harry and his family. But it seems her opinion of the Duke of Sussex recently changed.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot,” she explained.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on in the Mercedes garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Reichert says she’s angry about being left out of Harry’s 2023 memoir, and now, she plans to post the pics as an act of revenge.

“I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night,” she told The Sun.

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.”

In an eye-roll-inducing twist, Reichert then revealed herself to be one of those people who thinks that Harry has been “ruined” by his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Prince Harry attend Invictus Games on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Harry Changed For the Better; Haters Remain Mad About It

“Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure,” Reichert said.

The fact that Harry is no longer running around Vegas naked could have something to do with the fact that he’s a father of two who turns 40 this year, but sure, let’s blame it all on Meghan.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

“I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows,” Reichert promised.

“Words, descriptions, I might do a video doing a quick run-down of what happened that night, and I will definitely be posting pictures,” she continued.

“I’d love to see a couple of million come out of this.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Asked how Meghan might feel about the plan to post Harry’s nudes on OnlyFans, Reichert said:

“If she wants to see her husband back in his glory days then she’ll have to subscribe and pay. I’ll let you know if she does.”

Not surprisingly, Harry and Meghan have yet to respond to Reichert’s threats.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.