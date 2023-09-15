Mother Reacts in Horror to Viral Footage of Son Joining the Mile High Club

Here is something you don’t see everyday… or at least something most women hope to NOT see everyday:

Video of their son, emerging from an airplane bathroom after having sexual intercourse inside of the very small area.

But this is exactly what befell a 51-year-old British mother this week after footage of her child joining the iconic Mile High Club on board an easyJet airplane went viral on social media.

And also became a talking point on one of her favorite talk shows.

For those who missed it, a 23-year old named Piers Sawyer landed in the virtual spotlight a few days ago after a passenger on the same plane as him (bound for Ibiza) filmed Sawyer with his pants down inside of a lavatory.

After a crew member opened the door to this tiny bathroom, Sawyer and his unnamed partner emerged, the latter of whom raised her hands in post-coital celebration.

“I was watching [UK talk show] Loose Women and they were talking about it on there, and some of Piers’s friends started sending me the clip,” Sawyer’s mother, Elaine, now tells The Sun, adding:

“It’s not something a mum wants to see.”

Added Elaine to this outlet:

“You’re aware these things are going to happen at the holiday destination but you don’t expect it to happen on the flight.

“But he’s a 23-year-old single lad on his birthday, going to Ibiza. It’s a party plane.”

For his part, Sawyer also spoke to The Sun and explained how this partially-nude adventure came to be.

“It just happened after a long day of drinking. I didn’t see the girl until we boarded,” he explained.

“She was sitting in front of us with her friend. She was 23 and good looking. They turned round and started speaking to us. My brother said shall we swap seats, so she came and sat next to me.

“It must have been 40 minutes into the flight when the idea came up and we just went for it.

“There were two flight attendants by the toilets, and I’m pretty sure they saw us walk in.”

Sawyer emphasized that he didn’t know the woman’s name and didn’t get her phone number. But the two of them will now be linked in viral infamy together! Forever!

In a statement to USA Today, meanwhile, an easyJet spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behavior of two passengers on board.”

According The Sun, however, police in Spain have no record of the incident.

