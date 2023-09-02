Jimmy Buffett, Beloved “Margaritaville” Singer, Dead at 76

Very sad news today out of the music industry:

Jimmy Buffett, the musician and business mogul whose easy-breezy track “Margaritaville” became a way of life for legions of devoted fans known Parrotheads, has passed away.

He was 76 years old.

Jimmy Buffett attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon and Vice Studio’s “The Beach Bum” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” reads a statement shared to the artist’s social media page and official website.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

For whatever it may be worth, however, Buffett was forced to reschedule a concert in May after he was hospitalized in Boston “to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he told fans via Twitter.

Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre on November 3, 2018 in West Palm Beach. (Getty)

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett said at the time.

” I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.”

Buffett was best known and quite revered for his laid back lifestyle and approach to the world.

(Instagram)

In addition to the smash hit “Margaritaville,” the singer released such popular singles as “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Fins,” “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” and “Why Don’t We Get Drunk.”

He also collaborated with Alan Jackson for “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a song many folks still reference any time they feel like having a drink during morning or afternoon hours.

Elsewhere, Buffett used his fame and reputation to serve as the face of the hotel and restaurant chain Margaritaville, even turning the experience into a cruise line.

Jimmy Buffett attends Vice Studios And Neon Present “The Beach Bum” SXSW World Premiere After Party on March 09, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Vice Studios)

As news of his passing went viral on September 2, many fans and fellow stars paid tribute to Buffett online, including Today’s Hoda Kotb, who wrote the following:

“Oh no. This man personified joy. Embodied goodness. Always smiling.

“I remember the time he met my mom at jazzfest and showered her with love… like he knew her his whole life. Bet he did that millions of times to millions of people. RIP @jimmybuffett.”

According to TMZ, meanwhile, the singer had been sick for awhile and died while in hospice care.

Jimmy Buffett performs onstage during Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2018 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Jimmy Bufett.

May he rest in peace.