Jasmine Pineda and Mike Berk DATING After Breakup with Gino? 90 Day Fiance Fan Photo Sparks Rumors

As fans already know, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda will return for 90 Day Fiance Season 10. That premiere is less than one month away.

Given their dispositions and the trailer itself, many wonder if they’ll break up for good this time.

Some have even speculated that one or both of them will meet someone new. And maybe, one of them already has.

Months after they filmed this season, a fan spotted Jasmine out and about with another man. And that man is fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Mike Berk.

Jasmine Pineda is unafraid to express her emotions. (TLC)

Obviously, Jasmine is unforgettable. Some might consider that a compliment. Others would not mean it that way.

We have now seen her on two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. During Season 5, she made her debut on the franchise.

She and Gino had their own array of castmates that season. One of them was Mike Berk, who at that time was in a relationship with Ximena.

Mike Berk alarmed a number of 90 Day Fiance viewers with his toxic behavior. And that was before his off-screen bigotry scandal came to light. (TLC)

As it turned out, Mike was a divisive figure on the show. At first, many people felt sorry for him. Others were rooting for him and Ximena.

But it turned out that there was, simply put, something deeply wrong with both of them.

Ximena exhibited bizarre social media behavior. Mike showed an alarming, toxic side on screen.

Mike just wishes that all of this would stop, but this is the Tell All and Ximena is going to tell all, especially when Jasmine — speaking in Spanish — gets Ximena talking. (TLC)

Oh, and he also had a racism scandal. Older social media posts of his included a disturbing use of bigoted slurs.

Mike and Ximena are very over. Viewers who don’t follow The Hollywood Gossip or other sites to keep up may have missed his scandal, but not his on-screen behavior.

But absolutely everyone was surprised at the photo that turned up just a couple of weeks ago.

Jasmine Pineda flies off the handle, accusing Gino Palazzolo of being “a f–king cheater” on the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease. (TLC)

In August, a 90 Day Fiance fan spotted — and photographed — Mike Berk and Jasmine Pineda together.

The two were out and about in New York. (Mike is a New York native, actually)

Though the fan apologized in their tweet for the photograph’s angle, we can easily recognize the two. Especially Mike.

In late August of 2023, a 90 Day Fiance fan spotted and photographed franchise alum Mike Berk in New York alongside his former castmate, Jasmine Pineda. (Twitter)

Obviously, this photo ignited a firestorm of speculation about what might have happened.

From the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 supertease trailer, we know that Jasmine gets into a huge fight with Gino. (At least one)

In a moment of apparent hysteria, she accuses him of cheating and storms out of the car. She’s crying and screaming, which is very on-brand for her.

Distraught, Jasmine Pineda walks away from Gino’s vehicle, crying in what is likely the coldest rain that she has ever experienced in her life. (TLC)

Theories went so far as to say that maybe, just maybe, Gino and Jasmine split up.

Normally, that would mean that Jasmine would return to Panama. But some wondered if the timing of it was such that she somehow ended up dating her erstwhile castmate, Mike.

We’re not sure exactly how to define Jasmine’s taste in men or what standards she may have. So we suppose that we can’t rule out Mike being her type?

Mike Berk did not have a good Before The 90 Days journey during Season 5. (TLC)

Jasmine found a way to quash rumors by simply writing: “Thank you my dearest friend” in response to him congratulating her about her Season 10 appearance.

Mike, in turn, replied with “Of course.”

In other words, they’re both publicly friendzoning each other. It’s weird that they’re friends at all, but stranger things have happened.