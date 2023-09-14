90 Day Fiance Season 10 Faces Criticism from Fans, Might Just Need a Better Trailer

If you haven’t seen the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 trailer, then you don’t know the epic highs and lows that next month will bring.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 cast will include six new couples. We’re already seeing a lot of exciting potential for them.

There’s also one returning couple: Gino and Jasmine.

A lot of fans are expressing disappointment, and it’s not only about this toxic pair. But there are also good things to look forward to.

Season 10 is a big deal. Even in the world of reality television — where costs are so much lower than they are for real shows — very few series make it to a tenth season.

But 90 Day Fiance is and remains one of the most monumentally successful reality shows in history. Yes, even recent 90 Day ratings confirm that it’s dominating its timeslot.

So why are people complaining about what little we know about Season 10? There are a few reasons.

Gino and Jasmine have returned

First and foremost, it’s because Gino and Jasmine are back.

If more time had passed, maybe people would be more receptive to this. Maybe.

But it’s not just that Gino and Jasmine were “recently” on our screens. They are on a currently airing season.

Gino and Jasmine on Season 6

This trailer came just a couple of days after Jasmine’s pitiful, tearful re-proposal to Gino.

And 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 isn’t done yet, either.

Which means that viewers are getting back-to-back Gino and Jasmine coverage. That’s not all bad … but it’s a lot to go through. Their drama is endless.

It’s not just that Gino and Jasmine have the same drama again and again.

(The vicious cycle is that things are good, things are weirdly horny. Then Gino does something mild or nothing at all, Jasmine has a screaming meltdown. Rare exceptions, like Gino’s unthinkable betrayal when he leaked her nudes, do not improve things)

The problem is also that Jasmine’s previous promises to change ring hollow. She’s not getting any better. Season 10’s supertease trailer made that alarmingly clear.

Gino and Jasmine on Season 10

At the start of their “screen time” during the supertease, only one thing has changed about Gino and Jasmine.

They’re now in Michigan, not Panama. It’s finally time for their K-1 visa journey together.

They’re clearly still awkward (Gino) and loudly horny (Jasmine). And they’re also still a disaster.

If the supertease is any indication, Jasmine appears to go to 0 to 100 over finding a makeup applicator in Gino’s car.

It is seemingly not hers. Jasmine decides that it must belong to another woman.

Jasmine could have further reason to believe that he’s cheating.

Tantrum time

But given that this is a woman who once had a screaming meltdown over the color of paint of Gino’s walls, she doesn’t need a reason.

Jasmine does not need a reason because she is unreasonable.

Even in the unlikely event that Gino cheated, she should not be bursting out of his car and wandering around in freezing Michigan temperatures like this.

Simply put, nothing seems to have changed for these two. And their existing behavior is off-putting at best.

A lot of people wish that they’d break up and find happiness.

Gino and Jasmine are so different. If anything, this twisted relationship seems to be making them into worse people. We’re morbidly curious about them, but that’s it.

Then there are Robert and Sophie

Robert and Sophie are new to the franchise. And, to be clear, we have nothing against them.

But they seem to be reminding a lot of fans (myself included) of another couple from this franchise.

Jibri and Miona had similar vibes. They ended up clashing with Jibri’s parents a lot, and Jibri alienated a lot of viewers at the Tell All.

To be clear, we only have a few seconds of info on Robert and Sophie.

She’s British, she’s younger, she very reasonable doesn’t want to become pregnant, and she learns that Robert comes from a humble background.

But if their story is going to be too similar to Jibri and Miona, a lot of fans would rather pass. That said, it could always just be misleading editing.

And Nikki and Justin

Justin is not the franchise’s first Moldovan guy. And Nikki is only the franchise’s second transgender woman.

There is a lot of potential for their story. Especially since Nikki is in her forties, and obviously has different experiences than a trans man like Gabe or a younger trans woman like Cleo.

But while her gender has played a big role in her history with Justin, there’s a broader element to their story that gets on viewers’ nerves.

We have all seen couples on this show where one of them doesn’t seem attracted to the other. It’s hard to watch, it’s frustrating, and it’s sad.

Now, again, maybe the supertease is misleading.

That is often the job of reality TV trailers.

But is it the trailer’s job to discourage potential viewers?

There looks to be some really interesting stuff coming (possibly with all three of the couples that we’ve mentioned), but maybe we need a new, better trailer.

And soon. Season 10 premiers on October 8!