Asuelu Pulaa Admits to Cheating on Kalani Faagata during 90 Day The Last Resort Premiere

After months of rumors, reports, and dread, the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort is nearly upon us.

Though no one asked for this spinoff, there are a couple of things that fans do want to see.

One has been a long-overdue update from Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. They’re not necessarily fan-favorites, but they’re close. People feel invested.

They’ve had obvious, impossible-to-hide problems for a while now. In a sneak peek of the premiere, we learn that one of those problems is infidelity.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa attend therapy in a 90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek. (TLC)

Since the beginning, Kalani and Asuelu have had no shortage of problems.

Asuelu was her tour guide on a trip to Samoa. She and Asuelu hooked up, which was her first time having sex. Kalani ended up pregnant … and decided to make Asuelu part of the rest of her life.

She soon became pregnant again (as Asuelu believed that condoms were for “slut people”). She and Asuelu have been married for years, and have two young sons: Oliver and Kennedy.

Kalani Faagata reveals that one of her marriage’s issues has been infidelity. (TLC)

They are one of the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples.

In the Florida Keys, the spinoff is a Marriage Boot Camp style “counseltainment” for troubled couples.

When the counselors ask why they’re there, they don’t just say “because production offered us money.” There are actual marital issues at play.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are ostensibly on 90 Day: The Last Resort to work on their marriage for the sake of their kids. (TLC)

“We’re here because we’ve had a lot of issues with infidelity,” Kalani reveals.

Her castmates react with gasps and surprise.

Everyone knew that they had issues, but most had assumed that it was more of the same — work, money, Asuelu’s immaturity, and Asuelu’s toxic family. This is new.

It takes a moment before Asuelu Pulaa can even speak. Perhaps he finally feels ashamed for how he has behaved? (TLC)

“We are trying to figure that out,” Kalani says.

“And I think the biggest thing for us is trying to figure it out for our kids,” she states.

When it’s Asuelu’s turn to address this, he is silent for a long time. Silent and tearful.

On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Asuelu Pulaa tearfully admits that they are there to address his problems. (TLC)

“I know what I did is really bad,” Asuelu acknowledges when he finally speaks.

“And I feel like the reason why we are here is because of me,” he then admits.

Asuelu adds: “I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.”

This is a remarkable improvement for Asuelu.

For once, we don’t seem to hear him saying that he only acts this way because Kalani isn’t fun (they have two kids).

And he’s not attempting to misrepresent his own shortcomings as cultural differences. There are cultural differences, but Asuelu has used them as a smokescreen in the past. It hasn’t worked. (Remember, Kalani’s father is Samoan as well)

In a serious moment, Kalani Faagata listens as her husband confesses to causing their marriage’s problems. (TLC)

Of course, this is just one clip.

None of us know exactly how this spinoff will go for these two.

But we’d love to believe that they can somehow find an arrangement that works for their family.

Visibly tearful, Asuelu Pulaa seems to finally understand that he is destroying his marriage. (TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort will premiere on Monday, August 14.

(No, we don’t understand how TLC is scheduling things. First the bonkers choice to air Before The 90 Days and The Other Way back to back and now this?)

There’s no telling what the spinoff will be like. A lot of fans of the franchise are struggling to be optimistic.