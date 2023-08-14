Kate Middleton Refuses to Forgive Meghan Markle, Complains About Duchess In Secret Late-Night Calls to Prince Harry, Sources Claim

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have never been friends.

There was a brief period time in which the royal family and their allied media outlets attempted to convince the world that the two duchesses were BFFs.

But it’s now clear that the mutual animosity between the sisters-in-law began pretty much at first sight.

We may never know for sure if Kate made Meghan cry, or if it was the other way around, but whatever the case, these two have been on the outs for quite a few years.

And according to a new report from OK! magazine, Kate has officially given up on the idea of ever getting along with Meghan.

“Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she’s not changing her mind about them,” a source tells the outlet.

“They never apologized for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around,” the insider claims.

The source went on to allege that William would like to make peace with Harry and Meghan, but Kate is having none of it.

“William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry. It’s a shocking about-face, but he feels it’s long overdue,” the insider claims.

“But Kate feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they’re let back in,” the source continues.

“When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight. She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did.”

But just because Kate is finished with the Sussexes as a couple, that doesn’t mean she’s cut ties with Harry.

In fact, a new report from UK tabloid Closer claims that Harry and Kate have been bonding during “secret” late-night phone calls.

“Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks,” a source tells the outlet (via the New York Post).

“She feels very sorry for him right now,” the source continues.

“Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings — especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home.”

Yes, Harry is involved in a nasty legal battle with the UK tabloid media.

But while the trial has brought him home to London on several occasions, he’s had no official contact with his family.

“It’s obviously an extremely sensitive and delicate situation between many of the other senior royals and especially William, who has made it very clear that he is not yet ready to sit down with Harry for peace talks or any type of open dialogue for that matter,” the insider continued.

“But Kate wants to keep those lines of communication open and pave the way for long-term peace with the whole family — William included — down the line.”

Sadly, even if William agreed to bury the hatchet, it seems unlikely that Meghan would go along with that plan.

So for now, the two couples will remain as distant emotionally as they are geographically.

And the circumstances seem unlikely to change anytime soon.