Kalani Faagata Boyfriend Revealed: Who is Dallas Nuez?

On the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa opened up about infidelity.

Asuelu cheated. Kalani found out about it. Desperate to convince her to not finally leave him, Asuelu offered her a “hall pass.”

To Asuelu’s surprise, Kalani followed through. Not only was this other guy a more generous lover than Asuelu, but Kalani found herself feeling attached to him.

The guy’s name is Dallas Nuez. And we know a bit more about Kalani’s possible boyfriend.

Kalani Faagata admits that she feels nervous to learn who else will be on the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast with her. (TLC)

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Dallas Nuez sounds like a catch when compared to Asuelu.

He works at the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services in Tustin, California,

That would seem to indicate that he is gainfully employed and may even have a career. Asuelu has some limitations when it comes to his work options. And he has, during past seasons, seemed unwilling to work the jobs that he can take.

Sitting beside husband Asuelu Pulaa, Kalani Faagata explains how one might get a yeast infection on their tongue. (TLC)

Another detail is that Dallas is not active on social media. Not as far as anyone can tell. Unfortunately, that’s why we don’t know that much about him.

Now, that might be a “pro.” Either he’s not going to neg her about not doing TikToks with him (as Asuelu has), or his online brand is wholly separate from his real life.

Look, we love social media. But maybe that kind of separation of private and public life is exactly what Kalani needs.

To the 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional camera, Kalani Faagata says that she never intended to keep in touch with her “hall pass.” (TLC)

Now, last month, an unnamed inside source spoke to The Sun about Kalani and Dallas.

According to that report, things had become serious between them.

Reportedly, Dallas had met Kalani’s family. And there was even the claim that they plan to move in together.

Walking back to their room on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata explains why this isn’t going to magically go away. (TLC)

As for the timeline, things with Kalani and Dallas were clearly going down in late 2022.

She didn’t officially post him to her Instagram. But she made it clear that she was hanging out in some capacity with a guy who was not Asuelu.

This, by the way, would have been just before they went and filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort. We were reporting on that back in January 2023.

Kalani Faagata tells her husband that the selfishness that he employs in all other walks of life also extends to what he does in bed. (TLC)

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy,” Kalani told her castmates on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

This was after taking Asuelu up on his “hall pass” offer.

“But,” she continued, “I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it.”

Kalani Faagata took the “hall pass” that Asuelu Pulaa insincerely offered. Now, she needs to figure out her next step. (TLC)

That is no surprise. Kalani had never had sex before she met Asuelu, even though she was in her late 20s. As far as we know, Dallas is the only other sexual partner she has ever had.

“I’m torn because I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu,” Kalani said.

“But,” she admitted, “I also can’t seem to bring myself to forgive him.”

Kalani Faagata very diplomatically asks for a new set of bedding, because she does not plan to share any with her husband. Good. (TLC)

A lot of fans remain divided over Kalani and Asuelu.

Some wants them to work things out. That ship may have sailed, if we believe the reports. Others are happy to see them split.

And quite a few people on social media have openly wondered how in the world Asuelu found a side piece. Many find his childish behavior off-putting.