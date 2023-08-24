Jessel Taank Moved to New York WEEKS Before RHONY 14 Started Filming: Where is She From?

Viewers of The Real Housewives of New York City‘s revolutionary fourteenth season have gone back and forth about Jessel.

Frankly, she insults her castmates, then sort of laughs it off. But she also has her charming moments.

Jessel is certainly stylish and fits the “Housewife” bill better than many in the franchise. But what about the “of New York” part?

According to a new report, Jessel was living out in Texas before she and her husband moved to New York … just in time to film Season 14. Oh?

As we said, Jessel Taank has viewers unsure what to make of her. That doesn’t mean that she’s one of the show’s villains, just that she’s … complex.

Jessen is a London native. She is also the first Indian Real Housewife in franchise history.

On the show, we’ve seen her gorgeous apartment in Chelsea. She lives there with husband Pavit Randhawa and their twins, Kai and Rio. Both of whom are two years old.

The Sun now reports that Jessel and her family moved into that apartment — and to New York — in September of 2022.

Filming began in October — as we can see, given that the show featured Thanksgiving fairly heavily in recent episodes.

Back in July of 2022, the 3,000 square foot apartment was up for sale — for $5 million. On September 14 of that year, the listing vanished.

As for the home itself, it has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s a gorgeous and spacious home.

And there are other luxuries, including a 24-hour doorman, a sizable private storage room, and a massive shared roof deck.

We do not know how much Jessel and her husband pay in rent each month. But it’s certainly a pretty penny.

Of course, their previous home was even nicer. Though this location is an upgrade, the space itself is a downgrade.

In May of 2022, Jessel and Pavit purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Dallas.

The $1.4 million property included 7,700 square feet, two attached garages, and an in-ground pool.

So why did Jessel and Pavit buy that sprawling home … only to move to a new state just a few months later?

Well, odds are pretty good that, at the time, Jessel didn’t know if she would become a Real Housewife or not. (Bravo took a while to iron out the details of Season 14)

Many people would consider it well worth the move to gain that kind of reality TV platform. And, rich people being rich, they can always move back, or elsewhere, if RHONY goes in yet another direction. (Please no; I’m loving this season)

The Dallas home went up for sale last spring. The price has “dropped” from $2 million to $1,975,000.

Just to be clear, they still have a home in Dallas. Just not that one.

Jessel and Pavit own a luxury apartment in Dallas.

In case you’re wondering how much a publicist like Jessel could possibly be making, there are two people in this 8-year marriage.

Pavit is reportedly the president of Phone Daddy.

That company works in selling new and used tech at discounted prices. And, of course, the headquarters are in Dallas.

Is this some sort of Real Housewives fraud?

No, of course not — and not just because plenty of Housewives have played games with where they live.

(It’s not like a senator running from the wrong district — it’s a Bravo show)

Jessel and Pavit actually met in New York. So it’s not like they moved to any old city. A mutual friend introduced the two of them in Manhattan’s Lower Eest Side, all of those years ago.

Only later did they move — to Los Angeles, at first — to explore other options.

Honestly, Jessel fits in well with the cast. She’s a little mean, and doesn’t seem to even notice. It’s fascinating to watch. She’s fascinating to watch.