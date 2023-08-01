Mystery Woman Spotted Kissing, Canoodling with Jon Gosselin for Reasons No One Can Comprehend

Over this past weekend, Jon Gosselin was seen getting extremely close and cozy with an unnamed brunette woman outside of the Ette Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

In photo obtained by The Sun, Jon can be spotted kissing this person on the lips… snapping a selfie with her… and also holding her hand.

Very little is known about this individual.

Except she has very unusual taste in men.

Jon Gosselin is the king of the world! Sort of. He shared this photo in April 2023. (Instagram)

Gosselin, of course, was married to ex-wife Kate until 2009.

The former spouses are parents to eight children, although Jon only talks to one son and one daughter; Collin and Hannah, respectively.

Jon has spent a better part of the last decade trashing the mother of his kids every chance he gets, appearing on numerous podcasts and talk shows in order to do so.

Most recently, Gosselin took part in a VICE TV documentary in which he claimed to have spent $1 million to free Collin from a mental health institution into which he had been placed in 2016 by Kate.

In September of 2022, Jon Gosselin showed off his superb sense of style by wearing an excellent shirt. (Instagram)

In August 2021, meanwhile, Jon split from his girlfriend of many years, Colleen Gilbert.

She accused Jon of abandoning her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and then posted an image on Instagram that read as follows:

“The truth … is simple, doesn’t change and makes sense.”

“If you’re hearing stories that are complicated, change every time you hear them, or make no sense, chances are you’re not dealing with the truth.

“If a person doesn’t want to take responsibility for their actions they will lie to try to make themselves look better and try to get away with it.

“That mean they aren’t remorseful and it will happen again.”

Jon Gosselin is still taking selfies. This guy sucks. (Instagram)

For his part, Jon labeled his split from Colleen a natural end and denied that he dumped her because she got sick.

“It’s always very difficult to end a relationship, but I think we’ve given it a pretty good go,” he said back then.

“We tried to blend our family as best as we could but it just wasn’t working out. It’s hard because I love her and care for her and I want the best for her, but I also want the best for myself.

“Now Colleen’s health is in a better place, I have to start looking out for me and my family and my kids.”

“I’m thrilled to move on to the next chapter in my life.”

Jon Gosselin has a solid relationship with son Collin and daughter Hannah. And then no other kids of his. (Instagram)

That next chapter now appears to be upon Jon and the woman he’s now kissing and hugging and probably penetrating.

We wish her the best of luck.

She’ll likely need it.