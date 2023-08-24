Collin Gosselin Update: Jon Details Son’s Marines Training, Life in Boot Camp

During a recent interview, Jon Gosselin asked his estranged daughter to not badmouth Collin. Even though he acknowledges that Kate put her up to it.

But not everything about Collin had to do with what Kate put him through as a child or her smear campaign against him as an adult.

Jon and his recently revealed girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, discussed what Collin’s up to now.

For years, he expressed excitement to join the military. He’s not at basic training. How is that going?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August of 2023, Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo discussed everything from their relationship to his estranged children. (Entertainment Tonight)

Jon Gosselin sat down alongside girlfriend Stephanie Lebo to talk to Entertainment Tonight.

“Collin’s super independent,” he shared of his 19-year-old son.

“So he lived on his own a little bit during high school,” Jon shared, “like he just wanted to experience that.”

Collin Gosselin sits down here for an interview with VICE TV. (Instagram)

Jon continued: “[Then] he enlisted at 18 and he left when he was 19.”

Of Collin’s development and maturity, he opined: “I think it taught him to grow up a lot faster.”

Collin did not have a good, normal, or happy childhood. It is not uncommon for children in these circumstances to race to adulthood — even if, like Collin, they find a stable and nurturing environment during their teen years.

Jon Gosselin is a proud papa as he celebrates the high school graduation here of daughter Hannah and son Collin in 2023. (Instagram)

At present, Collin is undergoing military training.

“I got some letters from him from boot camp, from Parris Island,” Jon detailed.

“He’s doing super well! He just talks about, like, training,” he shared.

Jon Gosselin is the king of the world! Sort of. He shared this photo in April 2023. (Instagram)

According to Jon, “He said he doesn’t really have time to do anything [else].”

“It’s very structured,” Stephanie then chimed in.

“It’s very, like, at 4 a.m. they get up, they do PT, they go eat, then they go study, classroom, then they eat, then PT, you know?” Jon elaborated.

Collin Gosselin posted this photo on his personal Instagram page in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

Jon then acknowledged that “It’s what he’s always wanted to do.”

Collin has spoken about this aspiration for years.

As many people have pointed out, people and especially children who have experienced institutionalization sometimes desire that rigidity and structure when they are free.

Jon Gosselin has a solid relationship with son Collin and daughter Hannah. And then no other kids of his. (Instagram)

“We sent him gift cards to go shopping,” Jon noted.

“But,” he shared, “he won’t be able to do that until the ninth week.”

Jon went on to detail that “he just writes like, ‘Hey, I miss you guys, I can’t wait to eat a real meal.'”

Stephanie, who has been dating Jon (albeit outside of the public eye) for a couple of years, had nothing but praise for Collin.

She called him a “gentleman” and praised his kindness and positive attitude. More or less anyone who isn’t affiliated with Kate seems to view him in this way.

“I mean, he brings flowers and he loves that his dad is happy, so it allows them to be happier,” Stephanie shared. “Things are great.”

In September of 2022, Jon Gosselin showed off his superb sense of style by wearing an excellent shirt. (Instagram)

“I think we built a good solid foundation for Collin to go into the Marines,” Jon assessed.

“And now he knows he has a strong support system at home,” he added.

“He has good friends that back him up,” Jon affirmed. “So that he can fulfill his dream of being a Marine and still come home.”

“He has great traits that reflect his dad,” Stephanie praised.

“One thing that they have in common, and I love it,” she shared, “is that if one of them says they’re going to do something, they always follow through.”

Stephanie reiterated: “He has a lot of his father’s traits.” So sweet!