Ashley Olsen and Husband Louis Welcome (Secret) Baby Boy!

There was a time when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were virtually omnipresent in American entertainment culture.

Their direct-to-DVD movie empire capitalized off of their Full House acclaim. They remained fixtures in the public eye, right down to unsettling jokes when they became adults.

These days, the fashion-conscious twins cultivate a specific sort of vibe. One looks like she knows your secrets and the other looks like she knows how you die.

Ashley Olsen also has something else: a baby.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

In December of 2022, Ashley Olsen married Louis Eisner.

Now, TMZ reports that the pair have welcomed their first child.

It turns out that they welcomed their son, whom they have named Otto, “a few months ago” in New York.

Designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen accept the 2018 CFDA Accessories Designer of The Year award during the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Ashley is prepared to make an official statement. She is a much more private person than she was 20 years or so ago.

However, sources say that she and Louis are absolutely head over heels with joy over little baby Otto.

That makes sense. He’s their son. It would be weird if they felt any other way about him.

Ashley Olsen attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Getty)

Like Mary-Kate, Ashley has been intensely private about aspects of her life.

Her husband is an artist, but it’s easy to forget that they’re even a couple. A handful of public outings here and there and some red carpet events are the extent of their “public life.”

That’s very fair. Ashley grew up in the spotlight. She is beyond entitled to some privacy in adulthood.

Elizabeth Olsen (center) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Getty)

Even the reports earlier this year of Ashley and Louis’ marriage were barely a murmur.

The baby news comes purely from this (extremely credible) inside report.

Basically, there hasn’t been any news until now. Clearly, Ashley and Louis limited the news to a trusted inner circle.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

Perhaps Ashley and Louis will eventually unveil Otto to the public. But we wouldn’t hold our breath. Right now, Ashley’s fans would be lucky to hear an official confirmation.

When someone grows up on television, it changes them. Especially if this happens to the massive, mind-numbing extent that it did to the Olsen Twins. They were household names before they could read or write.

So it is beyond understandable that Ashley would value her baby’s privacy. Not that she, or any parent, would need an excuse.