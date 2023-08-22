Alabama Barker Obliterates TikTok Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her

For years, Travis Barker’s teen daughter Alabama Barker has been sticking it to trolls.

Her mom is somewhat famous. Her dad is even more famous. And his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is extremely famous.

One unfortunate side effect is that some total weirdos are going to target Alabama, even though she’s only 17.

We wish that she didn’t have to clap back at these trolls. But at least she’s great at it.

This time, Alabama Barker is grappling with body-shaming morons who are trying to poke fun at her appearance, her weight, and her body.

The 17-year-old scion and aspiring rapper has had enough. More than enough.

Instead of calling upon father Travis Barker or mother Shanna Moakler to back her up, she’s tackling the trolls on her own. And she’s coming out swinging.

Alabama made use of her TikTok account, which is age-appropriate for a 17-year-old.

She took aim at the trolls who have been accusing her of being unattractive and poking fun at her alleged weight gain.

Apparently, they’ve been zeroing in upon paparazzi photos that are unflattering. Alabama points out that some of these photos are “ugly” by design — not her design, but the photographer’s. And then the editor’s.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence,” Alabama explained.

“And any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” she reasoned.

Alabama continued: “And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let’s see how beautiful you look.” A fair point!

Later during the same TikTok video, Alabama went on to explain her slight weight gain.

Without delving into specific details, she shared that doctors have diagnosed her with a “thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease.”

Alabama’s hope is that once these issues are no longer plaguing her, she will lose weight.

Not for nothing, but Alabama’s weight gain has only been like 5-10 pounds. That’s basically nothing, and an extremely normal fluctuation. Especially for a teenager.

She went on to reiterate when it comes to her health issues that “that’s one of the main reasons why I have weight gain.”

Alabama went on to emphasize: “It would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life.”

Addressing her viewers, Alabama stressed that she doesn’t “want any girls that are young, watching this, that are gaining weight, to ever think there’s something wrong with it.”

Having a body means gaining and losing weight. Sometimes one more than the other. Sometimes much more of one than the other.

Unless the weight change or the cause behind it is truly unhealthy (being skinny isn’t always healthy and being fat isn’t always unhealthy, for the record), it’s probably fine. And even if it is unhealthy … that’s your business. And no one else’s.