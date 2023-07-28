Shannon Beador Removed from Bar After Drunken Screaming Match with Ex's Daughter [Report]

On this week’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador feared a secret that could destroy her relationship.

As we all know, that relationship with John Janssen did very much end.

Ostensibly, she and John are still friends. Or they’re friends again, anyway. But can that really last?

Now, an establishment reportedly had to remove Shannon from the premises after she got into some sort of screaming match with John’s daughter.

Here, Shannon Beador reacts with visible horror upon hearing a castmate’s relationship issues. (Bravo)

Earlier this season on RHOC, we saw Shannon so excited to see one of John’s kids that she rudely interrupted a castmate during a tense boat ride.

Things have changed dramatically.

Shannon was recently hanging out with John and his family — as friends.

Upon arrival at the Season 17 party upon the arm of then-boyfriend John Janssen, Shannon Beador immediately wondered where the host might be. (Bravo)

Page Six reports that, earlier this month, Shannon Beador was at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California.

No one seems to know what prompted Shannon’s alleged “wild” outburst towards John’s daughter.

But from what an eyewitness told @igfamousbydana, Shannon was reportedly “wasted.”

Time seemed to stand still for Shannon Beador as she realized that her friends knew a dangerous secret … and might even bring it up on camera. (Bravo)

According to the witness, Shannon “had to be held back and removed by security” during the ordeal.

Numerous eyewitnesses saw men in Tiki Bar security attire escorting Shannon out.

She looked both upset and disheveled.

According to Shannon Beador, accusations that she has a drinking problem were crossing a line. This … would come up again, even during the same Season 17 episode. (Bravo)

Apparently, John and his family “remained calm” during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Page Six spoke to people close to Shannon, who confirmed that an “argument” broke out.

This conflict involved “multiple people,” the source said, and “everyone was screaming at each other.”

Shannon Beador had a lot to say about her feud with her former friend during the Season 17 premiere. (Bravo)

Now, this insider went on to add that everyone had to leave … but not because of the conflict.

“Yes, there was an argument,” John Janssen then confirmed.

“But it was at the end of the night,” Shannon’s ex explained. “The lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave.”

During an emotional scene in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, Shannon Beador wipes away tears while out shopping. (Bravo)

Allegedly, the Tiki Bar security folks were just helping Shannon find her Uber because she did not have her glasses.

We have to point out that the source close to Shannon saying the same thing as John is not the same thing as confirmation.

Page Six‘s tone of reporting seems to indicate that people may be lying to make this incident sound less embarrassing than it really was.

No novice to filming for reality TV, Shannon Beador avoided a “hot mic moment” while also avoiding a very sensitive topic. (Bravo)

This was the same month as the show aired Shannon’s not-mic moment (like a hot mic moment, but where they remember that they’re recording so they don’t say anything) is likely a coincidence.

Still, we don’t know what secret Tamra knew. What secret Heather had shared. Or if it caused Shannon’s breakup.

She and John didn’t speak for six months. Now they’re friends again. Or they were, before the Tiki Bar fight. Now? Who knows?