Jinger Duggar Accused of Humiliating Husband With "Embarrassing" Gifts Hinting at Bad Hygiene

In recent years, Jinger Duggar has developed a reputation as the happiest and most well-adjusted member of her family.

Against all odds, she survived her cult-like upbringing and Jim Bob Duggar’s insane belief system to become one of the only members of her family who actually seems to live a semi-normal life.

Jinger published her debut memoir earlier this year, and it painted a very rosy picture of her life in Los Angeles and her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo.

But there have been rumors that depiction is less than accurate.

Jeremy Vuolo winks at the camera in a scene from Counting On. (Photo Credit: TLC)

In fact, there have been reports that Jinger and Jeremy are only staying together because divorce is forbidden in their world.

Outsiders are probably exaggerating the situation, but the rumors of marital discord have led fans to dissect the couple’s every social media post in search of clues.

Now, we’ve reached the point where Jeremy can’t even post a pic of some toothpaste without his followers reading into it.

Jeremy Vuolo posted this photo of himself and his wife toward the end of 2020. They look great together! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“A few spontaneous gifts from my beautiful wife…” Vuolo captioned the pic below, adding:

“She knows the way to my heart.”

On Reddit and elsewhere, commenters speculated that there was a passive-aggressive edge to the gift.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of some gifts he received from his wife, Jinger Duggar. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Jerm your wife is telling you that your breath stinks,” one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“What an idiot. That’s 101 your breath stinks kit,” another added.

“Bad breath starter kit,” a third chimed in.

Jinger, Jeremy and Felicity Vuolo out for a walk in Los Angeles. Beautiful family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some fans went so far as to suggest that it was Jinger’s intention to humiliate her husband.

“This is so embarrassing that he posted this. Nobody gives toiletries as a random gift unless you have bad hygiene. Also, are those matches for when he takes a dump?” asked one such commenter.

“Lol yeah, that’s exactly what I thought. [Jinger’s] way of saying he’s swampy at both ends,” another wrote, adding:

“Your breath stinks and you leave a stench in the bathroom.”

Jinger Duggar has been celebrating Jeremy Vuolo more than usual on Instagram lately. And some fans think it’s a sign of trouble in paradise! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Well, that is one of the less subtle things I have seen lately,” yet another chimed in.

Yes, a surprising number of people are convinced that Jinger intended to throw some serious shade with this gift.

We’ll admit it’s sort of a strange present, but based on Jeremy’s caption, it seems to be part of an inside joke between these two.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been frequently posting about how happy their marriage is. And some fans are convinced it’s all for show. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Granted, that joke might have something to do with Jeremy’s foul breath, but that’s hardly an indication that the couple is headed for divorce court.

Perhaps when it comes to the Duggars, we’ve all been conditioned to seek out the most bonkers explanation for any behavior.

Frankly, that approach is pretty effective most of the time.