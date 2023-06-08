Tyray Hopes Carmella Isn’t a Catfish: This is a Nightmare!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 has now begun, and just about every fan wants to give one cast member a hug. And it’s not just because he’s a teddy bear.

Someone is catfishing Tyray. This is not the first time that it’s happened on the show. But this time, it’s different.

Though producers gently informed him during the premiere, most viewers figure that producers knew that Carmella was fake before casting Tyray.

Despite learning the truth, Tyray agreed to keep filming. And he admits in this preview that some part of him is still in denial — and holding out hope.

In a preview ahead of Season 6, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, a producer speaks to Tyray. (TLC)

Sometimes, the key to happiness is knowing when to give up on something that isn’t going to work.

But, as the preview video for Season 6, Episode 2 (below) indicates, Tyray isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

Even though Carmella doesn’t exist. Even though a man has been catfishing him for years. In other words, Tyray seems to be in denial.

(TLC)

To be fair, Tyray is clearly still processing the information. He has been in this Snapchat-exclusive “relationship” for years. This is a massive disappointment.

Additionally, he is clearly hoping on some level that this isn’t just a case of some cruel person taking advantage of him.

Tyray wants closure. And he deserves closure. Also, there’s more to this than just a lot of wasted time and hurt feelings.

A sneak peek of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 2 shows Tyray’s fictitious love, Carmella, asking him for money. This went on for years. (TLC)

See, Tyray has also been sending Carmella money. When she asked in 2019 and he declined, she began to ignore him.

In 2020, Carmella messaged him and asked him for money. This time, Tyray obliged. And then they were talking again.

Since then, Tyray has been sending her $50 to $100 each month, he says. He even admits that Carmella is always asking for more money.

(TLC)

Tyray tries to confront Carmella, on camera, about this prolonged deception.

But he’s not getting any replies. In fact, his messages remain unopened and unread. Clearly, Carmella knew that this “big reveal” was coming before Tyray did.

“I’m going back to all the past where she, like, said I love you and it’s weird but I still kind of feel like maybe, she’s real or something,” Tyray confesses.

(TLC)

“I still feel that connection,” Tyray admits. “I still have a glimmer of hope.”

He would like to imagine “that maybe it was just someone else who had her phone or something, maybe she was hacked, I don’t know.”

Oh no!

“I still have a little bit in me that says this might all just be a misunderstanding,” Tyray expresses.

He states his intention: “I want to get to the bottom of everything.”

His desire for closure is understandable. But the answers might not make him happy.

(TLC)

“I’m just gonna not message her no more today,” Tyray vows.

“And then tomorrow I’m gonna wake up and be like, was that a dream?” he adds. “It’s actually a nightmare.”

An emotionally wounded Tyray adds: “So that’s what I’m afraid of the most, like, how I’m gonna feel tomorrow.”