Kody Brown and Janelle Brown FINALLY Pay Off Coyote Pass, Can Truly Go Separate Ways

As you very likely know by now, Janelle Brown walked away from Kody Brown in late 2022.

“I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine,” Kody said on a December episode of Sister Wives by way of confirmation.

Now, however? All these months later?

We can perhaps state for the official record that Janelle and Kody have gone their separate ways.

According to property records obtained by The Sun, Kody and Janelle have at last paid off the final $146,200 they owed on the plot of land they purchased in Arizona back in 2018.

The Browns refer to this plot of land as Coyote Pass.

When Kody and his then-sister wives moved to Flagstaff six years ago, they had plans to divide these acres into five individual parcels and to build homes for each of Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn there.

No construction ever got underway at Coyote Pass, however.

At this point, Kody isn’t even with anyone aside from his legal spouse, Robyn.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021

She then moved to Utah with their 13-year old daughter Truely and announced her engagement to David Woolley in April after just a few months of dating.

Meri, meanwhile, released a joint statement with Kody on January 10 that said the couple had terminated its marriage.

In addition to the plot of land in Kody and Janelle’s names that we cited above, The Sun reports that another plot in Robyn Brown’s name — that was purchased for $170,000 all those years ago — has also been paid off.

Based on official paperwork, the money owed to Fidelity National Title Agency was “fully paid” on June 2, 2023.

Kody and his former spouses purchased their parcels of land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff for $820,000 total.

It’s unclear at this point what the future holds for Kody and Robyn (might they add a brand new sister wife?), but it certainly doesn’t seem as if they’re going to build any dream home on this land.

“Honestly, the property is the furthest thing from my mind,” Meri said on Season 17 of Sister Wives. “There’s a lot of family stuff that needs to be worked out.”

Alas. It’s now been worked out.

“Kody and I have separated and I’m happy, really happy,” Janelle said on the Sister Wives One-On-One special in January, adding on air:

“I don’t know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn’t care anymore.”

Added Janelle — who reunited for an understandable reason with Kody this month — a few months ago:

“I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn’t heartbroken.

“It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone.

“We had this great run.”

