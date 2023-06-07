Jill Duggar Confesses She Still Loves Parents Jim Bob and Michelle

Right now, Jill Duggar is under attack by her horrible family simply for speaking the truth.

This isn’t just about what her parents said.

Her own siblings, even though they are victims themselves, have shaded or publicly condemned the revelations from Shiny Happy People.

Many people would hate Jim Bob and Michelle. It’s certainly what they deserve. But, despite everything, Jill insists that she still has “love” for mom and dad.

Most of Jill Duggar’s most recent Instagram posts have been to promote her upcoming book.

She (and Derick, of course) are coming out with Counting The Cost, a play on her family’s former reality TV brand.

The book title is, of course, also an accusations. Jim Bob allegedly fleeced his family — pocketing the money from TLC for himself.

One of her recent posts, however, included an interesting reply to a reply.

See, some people have taken to comments to condemn her. These people believe that, no matter how vile your family is, you should keep their secrets.

Clearly, that is how Jim Bob and Michelle feel. They spent years covering up Josh’s crimes.

However, Jill also received a lot of support. One comment was a clear rebuttal of sister Jinger Duggar’s jab about “honoring God” as she discusses her life.

“Thanks,” Jill replied to the commenter who supported her. She included a red heart emoji.

Then, Jill astonishingly wrote: “I love my parents.”

A lot of people may find Jill’s admission to be shocking. Others likely find it downright hard to believe.

But there are a few factors at play here.

First, our culture — like every other culture on the planet — places an inordinate amount of pressure on people to “make nice” with their families.

If you watch countless romantic comedies and dramas, you see the message repeat again and again. No matter how vile the family member (especially parent) was to begin with.

Christmas movie? Make up with your parents! Supernatural mystery? Make peace with your dad’s ghost!

What’s funny is that some international audiences are under the impression that American culture does not have this pressure. We very much do. It’s just that very recent generations are slowly rethinking toxic familial bonds.

We should also note that the Duggar family and IBLP cult emphasize familial bonds, and love towards parents, even more than mainstream America does.

They use everything from physical abuse to religious reinforcement to emotional dependency to drill this into their children.

You combine trauma bonding with cult indoctrination and emphasizing that it’s “us against the evil world” and you truly can’t imagine a world without your parents.

The fact is that some people love their abusers. Some people forgive those who have wronged them.

Christian theology attributes a particular weight to forgiveness, even outside of family.

We are sure that all of this and more is influencing Jill. Some of it is on a conscious level, but likely even more is unconscious.

It’s just a shame that Jim Bob and Michelle are not, and could never be, worthy of Jill’s love.

They did not simply fail their children. They systematically damaged their children in countless ways.

That said, none of Jill’s fans or supporters get to tell her how to feel. Only Jill can decide that.