Royals to Prince Harry: Why Did You Even Bother Coming to the Coronation?!

The coronation of King Charles III has come and gone.

But it looks like the bitter feelings that have divided the royal family are just as intense as ever.

Prince Harry attended the ceremony — seemingly out of a sense of obligation — but he showed little interest in making amends with his estranged father and brother.

In fact, insiders say Harry didn’t speak to a single member of his immediate family during his brief trip to London.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And the royal snub left many members of the Windsor clan wondering why Harry bothered to make the trip at all.

According to a new report from TMZ, the Duke of Sussex did pop into Buckingham Palace for a brief visit after the coronation concluded at Westminster Abbey.

But the only relatives he spoke with were his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

After a brief convo with Prince Andrew’s daughters, Harry reportedly hightailed it to the airport so he could make it back to California in time for his son’s fourth birthday party.

The consensus among royal watchers is that Harry made the trip for the purpose of appeasing his father and keeping up appearances.

But the fact that he immediately pulled a 180 without even congratulating the king left family and onlookers “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“One makes one’s choices,” a source close to the royals told Vanity Fair.

“To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion.”

Yes, it seems that Harry’s father and brother anticipated the snub, but outsiders were both baffled and annoyed.

In fact, it seems that Harry is almost without allies on that side of the pond.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Beatrice and Eugenie are the only ones who really speak to Harry,” the insider said.

“He’s actually very close to Eugenie and Jack, but there’s very little if any contact with the rest of his family who are still reeling from what he has said and done,” the source added.

And apparently, the distance between Harry and the rest of his family was abundantly clear to onlookers.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.(Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“All the other royals and VIPs were taken off in official cars, but Harry was left on his own, waiting for his car. It was actually really sad to see him all by himself,” said one witness.

Damn. The man flies halfway across the world, and no one even offered him a ride back to the airport?

No wonder Harry is done with his fam!