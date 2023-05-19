Jeymi Noguera Bids Tearful Goodbye to Home She Shared with Kris

The short marriage between Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera ended the way that it began: with strong feelings and very little hesitation.

We know that Kris spent more time in Alabama than she likely had to. And we know that Jeymi cheated on Kris and was too “needy” for her.

But this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple once had a lot of genuine love. Now, they have painful, at times bittersweet, memories.

In a new post, Jeymi talks about leaving her apartment — a source of contention from the start — that she once shared with her ex.

Though she put on a brave face, Jeymi Noguera felt heartbroken and angry during the final moments of her marriage. (TLC)

This week, Jeymi Noguera took to Instagram to post a mournful farewell video showing her now-empty apartment.

Set to Shakira’s song, “Acróstico,” there were huge bittersweet vibes. (Though, for the record, that song is more of an anthem for moms … about turning pain into strength)

And then comes Jeymi’s caption.

On Instagram, Jeymi Noguera shared a photo of the now-empty apartment in Bogota that she once shared with Kris Foster. (Instagram)

“This is one of the most difficult videos I have had to edit,” Jeymi began.

“I made this video the day I left the apartment I moved into dreaming imagining trusting excited,” she recalled.

“And,” Jeymi continued, “I left there crying.”

In Jeymi Noguera’s mind, her wife was unwilling to listen to her. Perhaps they were simply too different. (TLC)

“I still remember that I felt like a failure,” Jeymi admitted in her Instagram caption.

“If you ask me,” she continued, “no, I regret nothing I did.”

Jeymi added: “I never sacrificed anything because I did everything from the heart and from love.”

Posting to Instagram, Jeymi Noguera expressed her perspective on her former relationship while saying goodbye to her old apartment. (Instagram)

As she went on, Jeymi reminded fans and followers that “a long time has passed since that day.”

“And today,” she continued, “I couldn’t be happier with that decision.”

Jeymi concluded: “I always say that I live alone but I have the greatest love in the world with myself, self-love, and Zoe’s of course.”

Poor Zoe probably has no idea what went wrong with Kris and Jeymi’s marriage. That is probably for the best. (TLC)

It’s worth noting that the apartment that Jeymi moved out of was a source of major disagreement from the start.

Before Kris moved to Bogota, Colombia, she and Jeymi worked out a budget for how much rent Kris could cover.

She would be unable to work, but she did have some money on hand that could cover their bills.

Jeymi did not have a lot of furniture yet when Kris moved in, but she did have a lot of decor. (TLC)

Kris told Jeymi that she could pay $400 a month in rent. In many parts of the United States, that might get someone their own room in a somewhat crowded apartment. Maybe just a couch. It’s not much.

However, apparently that can get someone a lot more in Colombia. Even in a city like Bogota.

But the apartment that Jeymi picked out for them wasn’t $400. It was $550 a month. That’s still a steal by US standards, but it was nearly 40% over Kris’ budget.

We will all miss the Boob Pillows most of all. (TLC)

Obviously, the apartment was just one small part of their problems.

Ultimately, they didn’t really know each other. They had different communication styles, different priorities, and were fundamentally different people.

Love is vital to most marriages. But it’s not enough by itself.