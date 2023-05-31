Amy Duggar Reaches Out to Fellow Cult Survivors Ahead of IBLP Documentary: This Is Our Time!

We’re just days away from the premiere of Shiny Happy People, the highly anticipated Amazon Studios documentary that promises to expose the abuse and corruption within the Institute for Basic Life Principles.

Much of the focus will be on the rise and fall of the IBLP’s most famous members, the Duggar family.

While Josh Duggar is the only member of his family to go to prison, those with intimate knowledge of his upbringing say that he’s just one of many Duggar men who abused his power and privilege in order to commit unspeakable acts.

And if it weren’t for the courage of those who survived that abuse and came forward to tell their tale, Josh and the community that enabled him might never have been exposed.

Amy Duggar is not a fan of her cousin Josh. And now, she’s opening up about the ways in which he’s affected her life. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

One such whistle-blower is Josh’s cousin Amy, who took to Instagram this week to offer words of support and encouragement to other victims of the IBLP.

“To the IBLP survivors: I just wanted you to know you are seen and you matter,” the former reality TV star wrote.

“Sharing your truth has got to be so unbelievably stressful and hard to talk about. But I think standing up for what is right is even harder because there’s so much backlash that can come along with it.”

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amy went on to explain that soon the “the world will know” what the survivors “have endured and will know very personal information about [them].”

Amy noted that while the process of exposing the IBLP will be painful, those who participate can take comfort in the knowledge that they’re serving the “greater good”

“Your story is so, so beyond powerful, and I’m thankful for the ones who are being loud enough to tell it,” she wrote.

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo via Instagram) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I think you are all incredibly strong and bold, and your vulnerability is beautiful, and you’re going to help open eyes and comfort millions of people. I admire all of you,” Amy continued.

“Thank you for sharing your story with us. I’ll be tuned in to watch and cry along with you this Friday. #Iblpsurvivors #shinyhappypeople.”

Amy is featured in the documentary, as is her cousin Jill Duggar who announced this week that she’s written a memoir that will further explore the darker aspects of her upbringing and the manner in which her parents fell under the spell of the IBLP.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Amazon)

In a recent interview with In Touch, one of the film’s producers praised Amy and Jill for their courage in telling their stories so publicly.

“We were just humbled and honored that Jill trusted us with her story, and we’re super grateful to Amy, as well,” Olivia Crist told the outlet.

“It’s super intimidating to come down, sit down, tell your story. Especially with all that she’s been through and all that the other survivors in our show have been through too.”

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Amazon)

Jill and Amy both deserve a world of credit for coming forward to tell their stories.

And we’re sure no one is more grateful than the other victims who have been in their shoes.