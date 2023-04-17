Zack Goytowski BLASTS Irina Solomonova: You Only Went on Love Is Blind to Get Famous!

Another season of Love Is Blind is in the books, and once again, a few lucky singles tied the knot, while many more went away heartbroken and disappointed.

And this time, it wasn’t just the couples who experienced unexpected setbacks.

Netflix viewers were enraged when Sunday night’s live finale was canceled for technical reasons.

The episode was taped and released for streaming on Monday afternoon, but Netflix’s reputation as a provider of live, event-style content took a major hit.

The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion featured several shocking moments. (Photo via Netflix)

Speaking of horrible debacles that never should have happened, the relationship between Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova was discussed on the reunion.

As you may recall, Zack proposed to Irina, and she accepted, but she seemed to immediately regret it after they came face-to-face for the first time.

Unfortunately, instead of just telling him the attraction wasn’t there and calling it off, Irina treated Zack like crap and tried to bang her best friend’s fiancee.

Irina is one of the worst villains in Love Is Blind history. (Photo via Netflix)

Zack eventually found love with Bliss Poureetezadi, and the two are now happily married.

But viewers were hoping that Zack would put Irina in her place at the reunion, and they got exactly what they wanted.

“You did a lot of things, um, that hurt a lot of people, including me, and I mean, you only see 10 percent of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable,” the criminal defense attorney began.

“If we’re real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you, Irina,” he continued.

Zach went on to explain that despite her repugnant behavior, he wished Irina all the best.

“I really don’t hold anything against you. There’s so many people that want to attack the people, the cast on this show,” he said to his ex.

“And you have no idea, like, everybody who made a mistake on this show, it has been punishment enough for the entire world to see them at their worst,” Zack added.

“We all did something stupid. And so I 100 percent forgive you Irina.I really believe Irina that you will become an amazing person one day. I believe that and I forgive you for what happened and I hope the world does too.”

“I know that’s not the person that I want to be and that I’m not,” an emotional Irina said in response, admitting that treated Zack “like s–t.”

Bliss was also in a forgiving mood, but she was not about to let Irina get away with blaming all of her bad behavior on her mental health issues.

“You did tell me when you landed in Mexico that I dodged a bullet while you also texted him, ‘I’m so sorry, let’s talk. I hope something happens with you and Bliss,'” Bliss chimed in.

“I think you can have panic attacks and you can have trouble with mental illness and all of that. That’s totally valid,” she continued.

“But then you’re turning around and you’re doing malicious things and you’re acting in really cruel ways. It’s hard to reconcile those two things.”

Zack confronted Irina in a way that fans won’t soon forget. (Photo via Netlfix)

“That was completely out of line for me to say. Nothing I did was okay, the way I was acting, the way I was talking,” Irina replied.

Is she sincere in her desire to change her ways?

We may never find out — but at least Zack and Bliss got to speak their minds, and hopefully they gained some peace in the process.