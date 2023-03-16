Ryan Edwards Is Dating His Friend's Ex-Wife ... And There's No Way This Will End Well

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Ryan Edwards had pled guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Amazingly, Ryan did not receive any prison time for his crimes (though he might still be locked up for some of the other charges against him) and was instead sentenced to mandatory rehab for his addiction issues.

It’s unclear when the troubled Teen Mom star will be required to report for treatment, but in the meantime, it seems he’s living his best life.

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan has a new girlfriend, and the two of them are making the most of their limited time together!

“Ryan has been seen around town with a woman who is actually the ex-wife of one of his friends,” one local source tells The Ashley.

“It is not a healthy relationship, to say the least.”

Yeah, it certainly doesn’t sound healthy!

It also doesn’t sound like the sort of relationship that’s likely to survive Ryan’s stint in rehab.

But if you want to find out what this situation is all about before it blow up in everyone’s faces, fear not:

Perhaps realizing that his recent actions have rendered him completely unemployable elsewhere, Ryan has returned to the MTV fold, and he’s reportedly been filming scenes for the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“MTV was all over this,” one production insider tells The Ashley.

“With all of this drama happening with [the Edwards family], they wasted no time bringing him back and were surprised he agreed, actually.”

Yes, it appears that the insanity of Ryan’s recent shenanigans has been captured by an MTV camera crew.

And that would include, it seems, his courtship of his buddy’s ex-wife.

You’d think that with everything Ryan has going on in his life, now would not be an ideal time to start a new romantic relationship.

But dude’s not exactly known for his decision-making skills.

Adding to the weirdness of the situation is the fact that Edwards’ most recent arrest was a result of his attempts to win Mackenzie back.

Edwards contacted Standifer to beg for a second chance, she reported him for violating his restraining order, and that was that.

Obviously, Ryan’s situation could make for the most compelling Teen Mom content in years.

Sadly, however, we won’t be hearing every side of the story, as The Ashley’s source says Mackenzie has shown no interest in returning to the Teen Mom-iverse.

We guess someone has to focus on caring for the kids, and since Ryan has been banned from seeing them, that’s no longer his responsibility!