Kylie Jenner Sells Mansion She Shared With Travis Scott, Moves Next Door to Kris & Khloe: What's Going On Here?

Well, it’s official — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits yet again.

The parents of Stormi and Aire have not made any sort of official announcement, but it’s long been rumored that they’ve amicably gone their separate ways.

The latest evidence of the breakup is not exactly subtle.

In fact, it has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and an asking price of $21.9 million!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Yes, Kylie is selling the mansion she once shared with Travis.

The couple cohabited for four years, even remaining under one roof for their daughter’s sake when they were no longer romantically involved.

Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together many times over the the course of their relationship, but this time, insiders say, it appears to be over for good.

Travis Scott cuddles up here to Kylie Jenner on the red carpet of an event they attended together. (Photo via Getty)

In fact, Kylie appears to be hatching big plans for her future, and as far as we can tell, they don’t involve Travis.

According to a new report from Starcasm, Kylie has purchased a plot of land with a very strategic location:

It’s right between the Hidden Hills homes of Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her (allegedly) favorite sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner is posing here in a convenience store with Khloe Kardashian. She shared the image on Snapchat. (Photo via Instagram)

Kylie grew up in Calabasas, and she’s spent the past four years living in Beverly Hills with Travis.

In recent years, the other members of the Kar-Jenner clan vacated Calabasas, and they’ve now taken over the tony gated community of Hidden Hills.

Kris and Khloe built their 15,000-square-foot homes on opposite ends of a three-acre lot, and it seems that Kylie is planning to construct her next mansion right in between them.

Yes, Kylie Jenner is the proud owner of a private jet this week. Insiders say she spent nearly $73 million on the aircraft. (Photo via Instagram)

Kim is also a member of the Hidden Hills community, and we can’t help but wonder how the other residents feel about the Kar-Jenners plunking down houses in this neighborhood like it’s a square on a Monopoly board.

If this family snatches up the waterworks and the railroads, a thimble and a Scottie dog won’t be able to peacefully walk around the corner to collect their $200!

Anyway, by putting her home up for sale and purchasing the plot between Khloe and Kris, Kylie is essentially returning to the fold.

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

It seems that Kylie had hoped to live a slightly more independent existence, but in the end, the allure of the Kardashian way of life pulled her back in, a la Michael Corleone.

But hey — there are worse existences than being surrounded by a close-knit family in your 15,000-square-foot mansion.

We’re sure Kylie will cope.