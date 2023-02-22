90 Day Fiance The Other Way star Debbie Has an Arrest Record: What Happened?

Last weekend’s new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way introduced Debbie and Oussama.

Debbie is a colorful character. She is an artist, she is eccentric, and she is 67 years old. With a 24-year-old fiance, that gives her the largest age gap in franchise history. So far, anyway.

First impressions are never a safe bet on this show. But so far, most fans seem to like her. She’s fun, she’s a talented artist. And whatever we may think of her relationship, Debbie clearly isn’t hurting anybody.

But a look into her history shows that Debbie has an arrest dating back to 2006. Criminal records are not uncommon in this franchise. What did Debbie allegedly do?

The sleuths at Starcasm delved into online arrest records for Gwinnett County, Georgia.

In 2006, authorities arrested Debbie.

The charge? She operated a business without a business license.

At the time, Debbie was 51 years old. That makes sense, because of how time works. (Her season filmed last year)

Given the severity of the crime, or lack thereof, it is clear that the court did not consider her to be a danger to anyone.

Debbie’s bond only amounted to $221. Now, that is enough to ruin some people’s lives — not everyone has even half of that on hand, and could spend months in jail without trial as a result. But it is likely that Debbie, or her adult son Julian, could handle it.

We have to speculate about what likely happened because, well, this is an older case.

We don’t yet know more about the charge or the outcome. Maybe she entered a plea, maybe a court found her guilty, or maybe prosecutors dropped the charges. It is anyone’s guess.

What business did she operate without a license? That is also a guess. But this time, we can guess with more confidence.

As Debbie walked producers around her home, she showcased things about her life.

One of them was that she makes jewelry. Given that Georgia law makes it a misdemeanor to deal “in precious metals or gems” without a business license, that could likely lead to her arrest.

We are certain that this law comes as a surprise to many. A lot of people make jewelry for themselves and for friends and then begin to sell them. Very few people stop and think that they might need to register with the state to do so.

Obviously, it’s always possible that Debbie was doing something beyond making jewelry. But that seems like the most likely conclusion.

And, just to be clear, those laws about registering to operate a business dealing in precious gems and metals do make sense.

Sometimes, people sell sub-standard materials. That was true 4,000 years ago, and there are modern-day Ea-nasir types who will do the same today.

Frankly, a lot of viewers found themselves being much more interested in Debbie’s artwork.

She is a painter, and has been painting since she was a child.

Debbie’s work is beautiful, filled with color. It is captivating. And some of it is a little spicy. Debbie also includes a recurring motif, a red-winged blackbird, in many of her paintings.

Fans don’t know how Debbie’s “love story” with 24-year-old Oussama will unfold.

She allegedly plans to move to Morocco to marry him. Many viewers share her son’s suspicions and concerns.

But the big hope that most of us have right now is that this season doesn’t make us like Debbie any less. Right now, she’s a hoot.