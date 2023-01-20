Ben Savage to Run For Congress: Boy Meets Electorate!

It’s been a surprisingly lively week in terms of Boy Meets World news.

And by that we mean there’s been not one but two stories involving the beloved ABC sitcom that ran from 1993 to 2000.

The first one involved Mr. Feeny’s open marriage — because we live in 2023, a time when literally nothing is secret.

This other major development in the Corey Matthews-verse is a bit more wholesome, and it’s the sort of story that would probably leave Feeny feeling pretty proud of his favorite pupil.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Ben Savage visits “FOX & Friends” at FOX Studios on May 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Actor Ben Savage — who starred on World for all seven of its seasons — has reportedly filed paperwork to run for Congress.

Savage is running for a seat in California’s 30th District, which includes Ben’s hometown of West Hollywood, Burbank, parts of Pasadena, and more.

The seat is currently occupied by Adam Schiff, who is rumored to have his eye on Diane Feinstein’s Senate seat, should the long-serving California senator choose not to seek another term.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Ben Savage visits “FOX & Friends” at FOX Studios on May 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

This is not Ben’s first foray into the political arena.

Savage unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the West Hollywood Council in 2022.

It seems his defeat in that election did not deter him, as Ben is swinging for the fences this time around by entering what’s sure to be a high-profile race.

Ben Savage hits the campaign trail in this pic from 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Schiff has served in Congress since 2001, and as the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2019 to 2022, he was a regular on Sunday morning talk shows.

The race to replace him is sure to garner a ton of media coverage, but Ben is certainly no stranger to the camera.

The brother of Wonder Years star Fred Savage, Ben got his start in acting when he was just eight years old.

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

After co-starring with his brother in the beloved children’s movie Little Monsters, Ben followed in Fred’s ABC sitcom footsteps, landing the lead role in Boy Meets World in 1993.

Though Savage has racked up dozens of acting credits since, it’s undoubtedly his work as Corey Matthews for which he’s best known.

Savage later earned a degree in political science from Stanford, interning with Senator Arlen Specter as one of the requirements of his program.

The boy who met the world, Ben Savage, reprised his role as Cory Matthews for the upcoming Girl Meets World.

Now, at age 42, Savage is hoping to launch a second career as a legislator.

It’s too soon to know what voters will think of him as a candidate, but he certainly won’t have any trouble with name recognition!

S