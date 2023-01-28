90 Day Fiance The Other Way Star Gabriel Paboga Owns His Own Business: Take a Look!

It’s time for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4! Finally!

This season showcases a lot of new faces — something that viewers have been hoping to see. It also offers some long-overdue representation.

Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada are one of this season’s new couples. They need to discover if Isabel’s family will accept him and their relationship.

In the sneak peek clip below, Gabe introduces himself — and to his business. He owns his own company!

Gabriel Paboga and his lady love, Isabel Posada, appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4. (Photo Credit: TLC)

We knew from the first trailer (and the press release that came with it) that Gabe is an entrepreneur.

He is from Florida. He owns his own business. And he was traveling to Colombia for work when he first met Isabel.

The two have fallen in love. But, as the trailer made clear, Gabe is uncertain of how her family will react to him.

Gabe is anxious for his potential future in-laws to learn more about him. Bigotry can destroy relationships, and he doesn’t know how Isabel’s parents will react to him.

The trailer really hyped this up without explaining what his “secret” might be. Some viewers understood and others did not.

Gabriel is transgender. While one doesn’t normally think of heterosexual relationships like this one facing adversity, well, anti-trans bigotry is very real and very deadly. And no, it isn’t limited to the US and the UK.

We don’t know anything about Isabel’s parents. And of course we hope that their story will include love and acceptance as the season unfolds.

Isabel hopes to avoid having to choose between her love for Gabe and her parents — if her parents have a bigoted reaction to getting to know Gabe.

In the sneak peek of the Season 4 premiere, however, we’re not there yet.

Gabriel isn’t “meeting the parents” yet. He is introducing himself, so viewers are just now meeting him.

He also explains his business. And it’s the sort of thing that might be unfamiliar to some folks who are outside of the LGBTQ+ community.

Gabriel Paboga introduces viewers to himself and to his business on the Season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. (Image Credit: TLC)

In the video below, Gabriel explains that his business, GMPwear, sells padded underwear to fellow trans men.

Not all transgender people experience physical dysphoria, but some do. Having a different shape to their underwear, as if they had external genitals, can be a source of comfort.

Especially for someone planning to have bottom surgery — that is, genital surgery. Or if they are just seeing how it feels as they decide.

As Gabriel quickly notes in the video, many trans men already wear “packers.” But they are inconvenient, heavy, and sometimes fall out.

(There is a hilarious anecdote from years ago of a trans guy whose packer fell out in high school and conspicuously rolled across the floor. The supportive teacher, perhaps unsure of what else to say, simply joked “I hate when it does that”)

We’re excited to see Gabriel and Isabel’s story unfold very soon. Until then, we’re just excited that they’re part of the cast.