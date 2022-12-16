Jinger Duggar Compares Josh to Disgraced Sexual Predator Who Heads Jim Bob's Church In Shocking New Book

We’ve known for several weeks now that Jinger Duggar is soon to publish a memoir.

Her parents are said to be deeply worried about the book, as they fear that Jinger will be critical of their parenting and the cultish religious beliefs that she was raised with.

Insiders have put the couple’s mind at ease by insisting that the memoir will focus more on Jinger’s faith than her family.

But since the two are inextricably intertwined, this might be our most detailed account yet of life under Jim Bob’s regime.

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

Many of the patriarch’s most bizarre beliefs come from an organization called the Institute for Basic Life Pinciples.

The organization was founded by a man named Bill Gothard, whom Jim Bob reportedly regards as his primary mentor.

Gothard was forced to step down in 2014 amid allegations that he had groped and sexually harassed many young parishioners.

Gothard resigned from his post in disgrace following dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations from former male and female employees.

Unlike Josh Duggar, who is currently serving a 151 month sentence on child pornography charges, Gothard was cleared of all criminal charges.

But according to a new report from In Touch, Jinger “compares” the two situations in her book.

The basis of the comparison is unclear, but it’s possible that Jinger will point out that her father has a long history of unquestioning devotion to sexual predators.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

Obviously any such commentary would be the nail in the coffin of Jinger’s relationship with her parents.

Jim Bob doesn’t speak publicly about either situation, but we know that he still believes Josh is innocent, and insiders say the patriarch is confident that his son will be acquitted on appeal.

Jim Bob might get off easy in Jinger’s book, if only because the author reportedly focuses on the changes that she made in her personal belief system and for the most part steers clear of family.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via YouTube)

Jinger reportedly spends much of the memoir discussing the more loving, Bible-based version of Christianity that she discovered with the help of her brother-in-law Ben Seewald.

“I noticed his church read the Bible in its entirety and preached scripture that way,” she writes in one excerpt.

“I feel like now I’m in a much better place. I see God as amazing.”

Jinger with her parents in happier times. (Photo via Instgram)

Jinger says she’s in a much happier place these days, in large part because she finally distanced herself from the bizarre belief system with which she was raised.

Of course, it probably doesn’t hurt that she physically distanced herself, as well.’

There are now several hundred miles between Jinger and Jim Bob, Josh, and Bill Gothard — and that can only be a good thing.

B