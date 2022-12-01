Iyanna McNeely: Love Is Blind Star Cries on Camera After Finalizing Divorce From Jarrette Jones

The most recent season of Love Is Blind saw two couples exchange vows in the season finale, and when the cast reconvened for the reunion show, both were still married!

But hopefully those newlyweds have been keeping tabs on the cast that came before them, because time has not been kind to the couples who said “I do” in LiB Season 2.

In the span of just two weeks, fans learned that both Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson had called it quits.

And yesterday, Iyanna offered a heartbreaking update on her split from Jarrette.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones got married on Love Is Blind. Sadly, less than a year later, they filed for a divorce. (Photo via Netflix)

Taking to TikTok, the reality star-turned-podcast host opened up about her feelings after finalizing her divorce.

“It is official, divorce really is like a grief and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real,” a tearful McNeely told her followers.

“So I’m crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage because I was so hopeful and had less baggage,” Iyanna added.

“I’m crying for that marriage I thought could work,” she continued.

“I’m crying for that man I believed he was, that man he convinced me he was in the beginning and in between all that very scheduled filming,” McNeely concluded.

“There was good moments in there, there was connection. Then cameras left and s–t hit the wall.”

Iyanna expanded upon her feelings in the caption to her video:

“I love that man. Of course, I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he loves,” she wrote, adding that she and Jarrette had many “good moments” together.

“I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it. … For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s OK,” Iyanna continued.

The cast of Love Is Blind Season 2. They experienced quite a few ups and downs! (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s OK to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s OK to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it.”

Iyanna and Jarrette first revealed their plans to separate over the summer.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” McNeely and Jones in a joint Instagram statement in August.

Iyanna and Jarrette on Love Is Blind. (Photo via Netflix)

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The two filed for divorce that same week, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for their split.

For his part, Jarrette opened up about his feelings during a recent interview on the “Gentleman’s Lounge” podcast.

“32 was a year where a ton of lessons were learned. I’ll never question God’s handling of things, but instead walk the path he’s laid out in front of me,” he said last month.

“I pray that 33 will be filled with happiness, prosperity, love, and most importantly growth.”

Here’s hoping that Iyanna and Jarrette will both soon find the happiness they deserve.