Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone Welcome Baby Girl!!

Early during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All special, viewers learned that two couples were expecting.

One of those pairs were Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone. Thais, like Kara Bass, was pregnant.

Both women just happened to be due in November of this year. It is now November of this year.

Patrick and Thais are delighted to announce the birth of their first child together!

On Tuesday, November 15, Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone welcomed their first child.

This is their first baby as individuals and as a couple.

Patrick and Thais have named their newborn daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alums Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone shared this photo of themselves with their newborn daughter. They welcomed Aleesi Ramone Mendes on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Season 9 alums gave a statement to Us Weekly to celebrate this happy moment.

“We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi!” Patrick and Thais gushed.

Of course, given that this is all very new to them, this has been quite a week — and it’s only Wednesday.

“As first-time parents,” Patrick and Thais admitted, “we were nervous going into delivery.”

They continued: “but we are blessed to have a healthy baby.”

“And,” Patrick and Thais then gushed, “she is perfect in every way.”

Patrick Mendes snapped this snowy selfie while receiving a kiss from Thais Ramone.

Patrick and Thais met when Patrick was in Brazil. He wasn’t there looking to scope out Brazilian babes. He was hoping to reconnect with his father, who had not been in his life previously.

But he and Thais hit things off. And soon, he found himself returning to the country again and again.

It’s not hard to understand why. They’re both hotties. And, though they had their ups and downs, they’re both crazy about each other.

Thais Ramone snapped and shared this tongue-in-cheek selfie with Patrick Mendes.

Like we said, they had some issues.

Mostly, Patrick was so accustomed to living autonomously. He kept making unilateral decisions.

He was resistant to Thais’ pleas to add actual decor to their home. And he even hired a wedding stylist without Thais’ approval.

But ultimately, these two share a lot of love.

And their compatibility issues are not dealbreakers. They can (and hopefully have) resolved all of this.

Sometimes, all that it takes is time and trust. But most of the couple’s problems stemmed from external sources.

Patrick’s brother, John, at times appeared to feel threatened by Thais.

At the very least, he made no secret about not trusting her. And he clearly resented her presence.

Whether it was with a specific goal in mind or because he is antagonistic by nature, he would cause problems on purpose. It was weird. Even if he was admittedly a little funny.

Thais’ father also expressed his strong disapproval of Patrick. Patrick, for a long time, had no idea.

She tried to spare his feelings — actually, she tried to spare both men. But her dad doesn’t trust Americans. Apparently, he puts a lot of stock inews headlines about s–tty American men preying upon Brazilian women.

We hope that, all of these months later, he’s now feeling unmitigated delight. His granddaughter is here!