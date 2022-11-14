Mike Pence Grows Partial Spine, Finally Hurls Shade at “Reckless” Donald Trump

It has not been a great week for Donald Trump.

First, his party did NOT dominate the mid-term elections as many had previously predicted… with many Republican insiders blaming the ex-President for promoting awful Senate candidates and being a general detriment to the GOP.

And now Mike Pence is getting in on the vengeful action.

Mike Pence sits down here with ABC News in order to promote his book and also hurl some shade at Donald Trump.

The straight-laced ex-Vice President will sit down on Monday night with David Muir of ABC News in order to promote his new book, So Help Me God.

In footage from the interview, Pence finally speaks out on the events that led to the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021 — including a tweet Trump sent after Pence rejected his repeated pleas to overturn the results of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election.

“It angered me,” Pence says on air of the tweet, which was sent as members of Congress were barricaded inside the House chamber.

“But I turned to my daughter who was standing nearby and said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law.”

(Editor’s Note: There is a zero percent chance Pence actually said this at the time.)

Back on that fateful date, Trump held a rally in D.C. in which he encourage supporters to march to the Capitol.

Shortly afterward, many of them brandished weapons and forced their way inside of the building, a stunning display of anti-Democratic violence that left five people dead.

According to various sources, Trump watched the insurrection unfold on television and initially refused to condemn the traitorous actions.

Many believe he was largely responsible for these actions, too, considering the instances in his rally speech where he called on Pence to overrule the will of the voters in the general election.

Photo via Getty

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless,” Pence tells Muir in his first network TV interview since the insurrection. “It was clear he decided to be part of the problem.”

As they broke into the Capitol, a number of these rioters chanted they wanted to “hang” Pence.

“I was at the Capitol, I wasn’t at the White House,” Pence told Muir, who asked why the president wasn’t making calls to the Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Justice Department and the Capitol Police, as Pence had been.

“I can’t account for what the president was doing that day. I was at a loading dock at the Capitol where the riot was taking place …. That’d be a good question for him.”

Donald Trump tosses hats to supporters during a rally on August 5, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He endorsed Republican candidate Tim Michels in the governor’s race against candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The vice president of the United States oversees Congress’ certification of Electoral College results, yet he does not have the legal authority to overturn them.

And yet: Trump publicly pushed his right-hand man on January 6 to not certify Biden’s victory, citing baseless claims about widespread voter fraud.

“The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence also says to Muir, adding:

“The president’s words that day at the rally [before the riot] endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Donald Trump seems like an unstable individual. Was he really elected President????

In the middle of last year’s riot, Trump took to his then-Twitter account to say Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

Trump later said the chants about hanging Pence were “common sense” because “the people were very angry.”

Since leaving his role in White House, Pence has called January 6 “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”

He’s expected to run for President in 2024, while Trump us expected to announce his run on Tuesday night.

“Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end,” Trump told the Examiner in a previous interview. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”