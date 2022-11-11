Britney Spears: I Was Too Traumatized by My Dad to Enjoy My Own Wedding!

About one year ago, Britney Spears regained her human rights after battling her father in court.

But legal freedom is not the same as making a full recovery from years of trauma, control, and involuntary psychiatric treatment.

Obviously, the specter of what she has endured will haunt her for years to come. She has a lot of healing ahead of her.

Britney admits that she was not fully “present” at her own wedding because of this. That is unsurprising.

Britney Spears posted a now-deleted Instagram caption explaining how persistent the effects of her conservatorship have been.

“Wow I got married this year,” she noted, referring to her June 9 nuptials.

Britney admitted that she is “not sure I was honestly that PRESENT.”

She then explained that this is “because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years.”

“There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!!” Britney recalled.

“Not for me unfortunately,” she acknowledged, “because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”

Now, however, Britney is breathing better — literally and figuratively.

“Its been a while for me !!!” she wrote.

“I CAN NOW,” Britney assured her fans and followers. “I just hope my family breathes well today !!!”

Britney Spears plops a peck on to the cheek of boyfriend Sam Asghari in this sweet snapshot of the couple.

But make no mistake. Britney may not have felt “present” at her nuptials, but that has nothing to do with Sam.

“Here’s my husband !!!” she wrote this week. “He’s been gone working !!!”

Britney noted that it was “Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he’s home now acting up … I know he’s pretty hot !!!”

Sam Asghari, 26, with Britney Spears, 38, in a recent photo on her Instagram. He is one lucky personal trainer.

For nearly 14 years, Britney’s entire life and career were under the control of her father, Jamie Spears.

She had worked in the entertainment industry since early childhood, rising to pop superstardom in her teens.

And yet she spent the majority of her adult life unable to drink coffee or more than a fixed allotment of soda without her father’s blessing.

Britney could not drive her own car. She could not decide where to live or when to vacation.

Very recently, she was able to withdraw her own money from an ATM for the first time.

This milestone is something that most of us experienced in our teens. For Britney, it came at age 40.

Not everything was about the micromanaging of her home, her diet, her habits, and her career.

Britney described, in court and on social media, how her father would “punish” her with involuntary hospitalization. And by keeping her from seeing her sons.

Additionally, he prevented her from removing her IUD. That is forced sterilization, a violation of her bodily autonomy and fundamental human rights.

Britney Spears stares into the camera here as part of a video she released in 2020.

Even when she obtained a new conservator of person, Jamie still controlled her finances.

This meant that he had to sign off on anything that required money — even matters of her personal life.

According to multiple people who previously worked for Jamie, he also spied upon Britney’s home, monitoring her phone and bugging her bedroom.

Britney Spears celebrated the debut success of “Hold Me Closer” with a glorious topless pic, snapped and shared from Sunset Tower. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Britney could not convince her father to release her. She took him to court. Only when judge Brenda Penny allowed her to hire her own attorney did she begin to make progress.

First, the court suspended Jamie as conservator. Then, upon hearing further evidence, the court ended the conservatorship altogether.

But Britney will take years to unravel the psychological burden of all that she has endured. Our thoughts remain with her.