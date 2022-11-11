Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!

Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans.

Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?

Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells.

Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry.

In news broken by The Sun, last week, Slaton allegedly met, fell in love and then got engaged to someone named Caleb who she met in rehab.

“She began dating Caleb in rehab, and I’m so happy they met in-person and were not dating online,” an insider told the aforementioned website on November 4, adding:

“They have a lot of the same struggles that they can share. They’ve been a huge support for each other [in rehab], which is awesome.”

Slaton, as you likely know, saw her weight balloon to over 600 pounds about a year ago.

She suffered a medical coma toward the end of 2021 and was even placed in a coma by doctors in order to save her life.

Shortly afterward, Tammy checked into a rehab facility.

It was there she got to know Caleb, and it was in the parking lot outside of this building where Caleb proposed and Tammy answered in the affirmative.

The Sun even posted a video of the engagement as it happened.

Now, meanwhile, The Sun is providing an update on Tammy and Caleb’s status.

They are apparently scheduled to get married on Saturday, November 19… inside of the same facility that each has called home for several months now.

While a few friends of the couple are expected to attend the celebration, Tammy’s younger sister and 1000 Lb. Sisters co-star, Amy Slaton Halterman, will NOT be one of them.

She has two young sons at home and simply feels as if it would be too long to travel from her Kentucky home to the Ohio treatment center for the nuptials.

Slaton will remain at this facility until at least the end of the year, while we can’t say for certain when Caleb plans to leave.

Because Tammy has slowly able to stand, walk short distances, and move on her own, the couple is also thinking of taking a trip to Florida for some sort of honeymoon early next year.

In related news, Tammy appears to have lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery, a procedure she underwent at the end of this past summer.

Amy underwent the same surgery years ago and has therefore been able to get pregnant and form an immediate family.

Tammy Slaton talks here in a confessional on an episode of the TLC series 1,000-lb Sisters.

“It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” a friend tells The Sun, adding:

“The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it.”

The nurses, meanwhile, have been “monitoring Tammy and making sure she’s staying on her diet after the surgery.

“”She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn’t rejected her medications.”