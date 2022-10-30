Kendall Jenner Dresses as Sexy Jessie From Toy Story, Receives VERY Mixed Response From Fans

The ladies of the Kardashian family have always been fans of Halloween.

That makes sense, of course, as it’s not every day that they have an excuse to dress in outlandish outfits, spend hours having their hair and makeup done, and post sultry selfies on Instagram.

Come to think of it, that is every day for Kim and company, but you get the point.

Anyway, while the entire family seems to enjoy celebrating what’s probably Kanye’s least-favorite holiday (just seems like something he would call satanic), it’s Kendall who really goes all-out on October 31.

Yes, that’s Kendall Jenner dressed as the title character from the 1996 Pamela Anderson film Barb Wire. See? 2020 wasn’t ALL bad! (Photo via Instagram)

The supermodel’s birthday is November 3, and she often combines the two celebrations with a blow-out party and an unforgettable costume.

In the past, Kendall has found herself at the center of some Halloween controversies, such as the year when she dressed as Pam Anderson in Barb Wire (above).

The costume wasn’t the issue — rather, fans took umbrage with Kenny’s decision to throw a massive party at the height of the pandemic.

On Saturday night, Kendall sparked another debate — but this year it was all about her attire.

Kendall Jenner dressed as a Toy Story character for Halloween. And her revealing costume created quite a controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, as you can see, Kendall decided to get all dolled-up (no pun intended) and go as Jessie from Toy Story.

“Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” Kendall captioned the photo above.

Needless to say, this was a far more risqué version of the character than fans are used to, and the costume drew a majorly mixed response from commenters.

Kendall Jenner invited quite a few “Woody” jokes with her Halloween costume. (Photo via Instagram)

Natrually, Kendall received a lot of support from her A-list friends and family.

“Awwwwwwwwww my baby,” Khloe Kardashian commented.

“So good!” echoed Kendall’s model bestie Gigi Hadid.

Kendall Jenner looking like a retro bombshell pin-up on Instagram. We dig. (Photo via Instagram)

But in a development that Kendall probably anticipated, the costume attracted quite a bit of criticism, as well.

“Ruined my childhood,” wrote one commenter.

“Ruins a favorite childhood movie,” another added.

Has Kendall Jenner had some work done? Her lips have received a lot of attention in recent weeks. (Photo via Instagram)

“Sexualising kids movies should never be okay…” a third chimed in.

Okay, obviously Kendall isn’t guilty of ruining anyone’s childhood.

But it could be argued that there’s something a little weird — and perhaps even inappropriate — about dressing up in racy attire inspired by a movie targeted at children.

Kendall Jenner is often regarded as the most quiet member of her family. But lately, the model has been speaking out like never before.

Kendall probably reasoned that since the first Toy Story movie came out in 1995 (the year Kendall was born!), the OG fans of the franchise are well into their adult years by now.

Whatever the case, she certainly didn’t intend to traumatize or offend anyone with her get-up.

Still, Kendall will probably play it safe next year and leave the sexy Buzz Lightyear costume in the closet.