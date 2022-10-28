Angela Deem: Michael Lied to Me! He’s Using Me for Sex!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have all seen that Angela Deem will say whatever she wants about Michael.

She can insult him. Scream at him. Flash his family. Taunt and belittle him. If Michael defies her in any way, she treats it as a betrayal.

But this time, Angela is accusing her husband of lying to her.

His alleged goal? To have sex with her without letting her have her way.

According to E! News, this weekend’s new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? shows Angela Deem feeling betrayed once again.

This time, it’s not over wild accusations of cheating or “scamming.”

Instead, Angela is angry about the circumstances in which her husband had sex with her.

“Last night Michael and I had sex,” Angela reveals to the camera.

With luck, her explaining this means that the production crew was not present to capture that … magical moment.

She explained that she boned her husband “because I thought our marriage was going to work out.”

“And,” Angela claimed to the camera, “he was all for taking his Instagram down.”

She then accused: “Come to find out, he lied to me.” Oh?

“He told me what I wanted to hear,” Angela then furiously theorized, “just to get into my pants.”

“I have put up with a lot with Michael in the last two years,” Angela claimed to the camera.

“This is the lowest blow you can do to me,” she alleged.

Angela even went so far as to say that “This is not the Michael that I married.”

“This is not the Michael that I love,” Angela insisted.

“I don’t know if I can handle it emotionally,” she confessed.

Eager to hype herself up as always, Angela then added: “even being the strong woman I am.”

As we know, Angela has been raging over Michael’s Instagram account.

It’s not a secret finsta account. He just has a normal, public social media account like billions of other users do.

His goal is to build a following using his reality TV fame and become an Instagram influencer.

Angela won’t have it.

She doesn’t want Michael having a normal job, because making his own money will mean independence and chances to talk to other women — she imagines.

Angela certainly doesn’t want him on Instagram, where she is sure that countless women are sliding in his DMs looking for sex.

She also declared that her husband is simply not interesting enough to be a paid influencer.

Michael’s refusal to delete his Instagram has sent Angela into a rage spiral. She believes that he is choosing this over their marriage.

But what’s this about accusing Michael of lying to get into her pants. Is that true?

More like half-true.

“I know I lied while we were in bed together,” Michael confessed on camera.

“But,” he assured viewers in the sneak peek, “my intention was not to hurt Angela.”

Michael then explained his motive: “I just want to calm her down so we can talk peacefully.”

During the Season 7, Episode 10 sneak peek, he shows up at Angela’s room to try to smooth things over. Yet things remain rough.

“You can get your stuff,” Angela snapped before he could even get a word in. “You can go home tonight, Michael.”

“It’s not going to work out,” Angela has decided. “You’re going to find something else.”

She then tells him: “I’m tired. I love you, but I’m tired.”

Angela characterizes things as: “I fought for this relationship from the beginning.” Well, she has certainly been fighting.

Michael tries to get closer to his wife. It does not go well.

“Get the f–k back!” Angela then screams, insisting that he is “smothering” her.

“Baby, it’s a lie of love,” Michael characterizes to the camera. “Because I love you.” Oh boy.