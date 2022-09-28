Why Are Whitney Rose and Heather Gay Feuding on RHOSLC Season 3?

Anyone else so, so happy that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 is here?

But there was an odd twist among two of the, frankly, most likable members of the cast.

Heather Gay and Whitney Rose are on the outs. Oh no!

Why are these BFFs entering frenemy territory during Season 3?

During the stunning trailer ahead of Season 3 — on Wednesday, September 28 — we saw the “besties” butt heads.

This wasn’t just a falling out. The two had a physical altercation.

Heather appeared to push Whitney during a disagreement.

Whitney Rose spoke to E! News ahead of the season premiere.

“That moment changed everything forever,” she characterized.

“It’s hard,” Whitney expressed. “That was a hard rift for me to swallow.”

Rose is a Real Housewife of Salt Lake City. She has two children – Bobbi and Brooks – and she owns a skin care line called Iris and Beau.

But how did that troubling incident come to pass?

According to Whitney, the drama spun out from rumors that Meredith Marks brought up.

She mentioned the whispers that Lisa Barlow was “doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila.”

“It’s hard,” Whitney noted, “because Heather and I have been such good friends.”

She then reminded fans “and we’re second cousins.” Awkward!

“There’s a big moment and you see in the trailer,” Whitney shared, “there’s some rumors circulating.”

Gay is a divorcee who has distanced herself from the Mormon church after splitting from her husband.

“Who is the source of them, where do they all come out,” Whitney teased the question.

“The women disagree on that,” she explained.

“And it does drive wedges between a lot of friendships,” Whitney previewed, “especially Heather and [me].”

Whitney shared that the fallout sees “a lot of dynamics change” among the cast.

She added that there were “a lot of shifts in alliances and friendships.”

It’s not all bad, though. Whitney noted that these changes bring “a lot of clarity and a lot of truth” to the surface.

Jen Shah is sitting here with some of her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars, looking suspicious

“For me this season, I kind of find out who my real friends are,” Whitney shared mysteriously.

These days, she is oddly close to Lisa Barlow … and doesn’t think much of the gossip that she has been hearing.

“They are just rumors,” Whitney dismissed. “We don’t know if there’s any truth to them.”

“Now, on the other side, I know what the truth is,” Whitney added vaguely.

“It was shocking, but at the same time it was expected,” she suggested.

“Because Lisa had her hot mic moment and said all those things about Meredith,” Whitney recalled.

“So naturally, Meredith is going to come for Lisa,” Whitney reasoned.

That moment garnered a great deal of attention. But there is more to this season than that conflict.

Hey, remember how Jen Shah claimed innocence for ages, only to change her plea at the last minute without warning her friends?

“I didn’t see it coming,” Whitney, like Jen, confessed.

“I thought she was going to maintain her innocence and fight ’til the end,” she said.

Whitney thought this “because she told us she was innocent and she was going to fight it.”

“That’s what I expected her to do,” Whtiney noted. “So when I heard she changed her plea I was pretty shocked.”

So were a lot of people — who felt not only surprised, but betrayed.

We will see how it all begins to fall apart as Season 3 unfolds.