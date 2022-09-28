Robert Cormier, Veteran Heartland Actor, Dead at 33

Robert Cormier, a veteran actor best known for portraying the character Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian family drama series Heartland, has passed away.

He was 33 years old.

As of this writing, no cause of death has been revealed.

Robert Cormier is dead at the young age of 33. May the veteran actor rest in peace.

The actor died last Friday, and his sister, Stephanie, told The Hollywood Reporter that he took his final breath in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario… due to injuries sustained in a fall.

In his obituary, Comier was remembered as “an athlete, an actor, and a great brother.”

“He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father,” the obituary adds.

“He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends.”

UPtv, the network that airs Heartland, referred to Cormier as an “amazing talent, gone too soon,” writing in its September 27 Instagram statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons.

“On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Cormier also had roles on television shows American Gods, Slasher and Bizarre Murders.

His final Instagram (shared on August 29) featured the star studying Heartland scripts at a location tagged Okotoks, Alberta in Canada.

Cormier appeared on Heartland in the show’s 15th season, playing a new love interest for Amy.

He is expected to be featured on the 16th season, which is scheduled to premiere on October 2.

The late actor’s movie credits included Firecrackers, Pyrenees, as well as his upcoming projects, The Intersection, Transmission: Vol. 1 and a short titled The Antagonist.

The obituary continues as follows:

“Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

He is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

We send our condolences to Rob Cormier’s family members, friends and loved ones.

May he rest in peace.

UPDATE: Ian Carpenter, a showrunner on Slasher, has now Tweeted:

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice.

“He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time.”