Tanya Pardazi, Tik Tok Star and Influencer, Dead at 21 After Skydiving Accident

Tanya Pardazi, a Canadian Tie Tok star and social media influence, was killed on August 27 after falling to her death while skydiving.

She was 21 years old.

The horrible news only just broke over this weekend.

According to various outlets, the fatal incident took place at a facility called Skydive Toronto, which released a statement on Saturday that reads as follows…

So very sad: Tanya Pardazi is dead at the young age of 21. We send our condolences to her loved ones.

“The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

As you can see above, Parazi was not named in the statement.

It’s since been confirmed that this a philosophy student at the University of Toronto — who ha more than 95,000 followers on TikTok at the time of her passing — perished to her death when her parachute failed to open.

She was laid to rest at a memorial service in Richmond Hill, Ontario on September 2.

“What Tanya did during 21 years, I think many people fail to fulfill even in 80 or 90 years,” one of the guests said in a eulogy delivered at the funeral, which was streamed online by the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, according to The National Post.

The same newspaper reported that most of the participants donned white as they sat before a white casket and watched a montage of snapshot from Pardazi’s life.

At the same time, Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” played in the background.

Another speaker reportedly ran down a list of 18 things that the TikTok star said she had learned by her 18th birthday, such as:

“Don’t take yourself so seriously, nothing matters in the grand scheme anyway.”

Elsewhere, friend Melody Ozgoli spoke to CTV and said of her late pal:

“She really lived every second to the fullest. This is the biggest shock to us. It’s very hard to process. It’s been a couple of days, but we still don’t even believe it.”

Pardazi was once a semi-finalist for a Miss Canada competition, her friends told CTV.

Kimia Sepanlou, another friend of Pardazi, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram.

“I’m at a loss for words (ironic because you were always good at putting what I was thinking into words) but I’ll try my best to say my piece.

“I’m mad. Mad at you for leaving me with no one to call randomly and talk about my crazy coincidences to, but also mad at the world for taking someone as intelligent and kind hearted as you away from us.

Pardazi was also mourned online by fans and the University of Toronto Scarborough cheerleading team.

“Forever part of our team and in our hearts,” read a message on their Instagram page. “Tanya Pardazi was one in a million.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Tanya Pardazi.

May she rest in peace.

