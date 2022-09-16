Snooki: Sammi Giancola Freakin’ Hates Me!

If you’ve been watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this week, then you’ve witnessed the transformation of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi into Dren — a booze-fueled party monster who wants nothing more than to devour pizza, look at boobs, and drink more.

On Twitter, Snooki was harshly criticized for her booze intake during the San Diego trip, but there’s no reason to believe that she gets that drunk on a regular basis.

And the Dren scenes felt like a throwback to the chaotic early days of the guido gang, when Snooks partying was part of what made Shore an overnight cultural sensation.

It was enough to make you wonder what’s become of the only Shore OG who never joined the cast of Family Vacation, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

As you may know, we check in on Sam from time to time, and we can happily report that she’s doing quite well for herself.

Sammi has a new boyfriend these days; she runs a successful clothing boutique, and it seems she’s thriving in her post-MTV life.

But despite the fact that she clearly prefers to be left alone, Sammi is still a common topic of conversation in interviews with the Shore cast.

Snooki is the latest to speak about Sammi in an interview, and while we’re sure she didn’t mean any harm, it might be nice if the cast just respected Giancola’s desire to be left alone.

“We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'” Nicole told E! News this week.

“And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’ We didn’t want to push it.”

Snooks says she used to be in fairly regular contact with Sammi, but she recently learned that Giancola has severed ties.

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me,” Nicole said.

“I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

Asked about the obvious fact that Sammi steers clear of the show because she’s still traumatized from her abusive relationship with Ronnie Magro, Snooki rather insultingly shrugged it off.

“It’s been 10 years,” she said.

“At some point, you’re both moved on. Just come have fun. Come back to the show that was our life. I mean, we’re still doing it.”

Now, we love Snooki as much as anyone, but we have to point out that she’s being rather dismissive of her friend’s trauma here.

That attitude might go a long way toward explaining why Sammi blocked her!

As for Sammi’s refusal to return to Shore, Snooks should probably be a little more forgiving in that regard.

After all, Nicole recently took flak for her husband, Jionni LaValle’s, refusal to appear on camera.

Snooki says Jionni has anxiety and doesn’t enjoy appearing on camera.

There’s a very good chance that Sammi feels the same — which is why Snooks and company should cut her some slack.

