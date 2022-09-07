Natalie Mordovtseva Unveils Slim New Look Ahead of 90 Day The Single Life Premiere

Ahead of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3’s premiere, Natalie Mordovtseva had an update for fans.

No, she didn’t spoil her season — despite hints that she may be back with Mike Youngquist.

Instead, her update came in the form of new photos.

Natalie underwent a dramatic transformation. But will sporting a new look make a difference in her love life?

90 Day Fiance viewers are very familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva’s eccentric expressions and wide-eyed looks.

In a pair of new photos that she shared to Instagram, however, she’s serving a different vibe.

Natalie appears to be channeling her modeling days, flaunting her legs in a thigh-high slitted dress.

Something notable about these eye-popping photos is that Natalie is also flaunting some weight loss.

It was not a catastrophically sudden drop in weight, but Natalie did shed 30 pounds.

Notably, she previously opened up about having gained 30 pounds during her marriage to Mike.

During that toxic marriage, Natalie found herself stress-eating.

Combined with her lengthy history of disordered eating (which she has not discussed as such, but we all know), this resulted in weight gain.

Natalie has attributed her weight loss to dieting, swimming, working out, liposuction, and even cryotherapy.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 will include returning cast member Natalie Mordovtseva, whose ex will for some reason make an appearance. (Photo credit: Discovery Inc)

On Monday, September 12, 90 Day: The Single Life returns for Season 3.

Natalie will of course be part of the cast. Season 2 did not lead to her happily ever after.

Interestingly, Natalie’s Season 3 journey may result in a twist that no one expected … or wanted.

90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 star Natalie Mordovtseva appears front and center in this promo image as shown in the trailer.

In the trailer below, we mostly see Natalie going through the normal motions of dating.

She wants a family. That includes having children.

Not everyone is looking for the same thing. At one point, she feels like a man used her for sex and moved on.

But the real shocker in the trailer — at least, in Natalie’s portion of it — involved a familiar face.

Natalie shows up in Sequim, Washington at the familiar house of her estranged (insert question mark) husband, Mike Youngquist.

Maybe she’s just there to pick up something or even to sign divorce documents. Or is it something more?

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva shared a heavily edited throwback pic of herself and estranged husband Mike Youngquist, marking 7 years since they first spoke.

Obviously, the trailer wants us to believe that Natalie is going to reconcile with Mike, or attempt to do so.

Natalie has also teased as much, hinting in a recent social media post that she and Mike never really parted ways. (Ma’am)

All of that can be and likely is very misleading. But they have appealed to our curious natures, so we’ll be interested to find out exactly what is going on.