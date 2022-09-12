Meghan Markle: Forced By King Charles to Cancel Podcast Following Queen’s Death?

Obviously, there’s never a good time for a beloved matriarch and monarch to pass away, but if there’s any silver lining to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it’s that at least it occurred when her entire family was close at hand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California for over two years now, but they happened to be in London when news the royals received word of the Queen’s failing health.

Sadly, reports indicate that Harry did not make it to the Queen’s bedside at Balmoral in time to say a final goodbye, but at least he was able to join the rest of the family in grieving and performing the necessary royal duties.

For Meghan, of course, the situation is a bit more confusing, as her obligations are not as clearly laid out.

Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.(Photo via Getty Images)

Insiders say that she’s still not receiving a warm welcome from her royal in-laws, but we’re sure she’s used to that sort of reception by now.

It’s unclear how long the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain in the UK, but the couple will surely make their way back to the States in the weeks to come.

But whenever they make their return, their lives will continue to be complicated by the momentous events of last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

As you may have heard, Meghan launched her long-awaited Spotify podcast last month.

Just two episodes in, the show is already a major success, and Meghan has become one of the world’s most popular podcast hosts.

“New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II,” reads a statement posted to the show’s “About” section.

Meghan Markle launched recently the debut episode of her Spotify podcast. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s unclear when the new episodes might debut, but it seems that certain royals would prefer that they never see the light of day.

“King Charles III has been apprised about Meghan’s podcast, and the prospect of a new episode could be the first interview that any member of the royal family makes after Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time. But make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem,” the insider continues.

King Charles new role could dramatically impact his relationship with his sons. And many believe he might use his new power to send a message to Harry. (Photo via Getty)

“The King does not want the Duchess of Sussex discussing anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion.”

The source went on to reveal that Charles would like Harry to “convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all,” adding that the new king is “very concerned” that Meghan “will not understand the gravity of the situation.”

The king, it seems, will not try and force Meghan to end the podcast (not that he has such authority), but he has apparently made his feelings on the matter abundantly clear.

“The King hopes that common sense, politeness and restraint will ensure Meghan makes the right decision not to discuss anything about the Windsor family and his mother’s death,” the source says, adding:

“[But] if Meghan proceeds with her podcast, how can she not discuss the events of the last week?”

It’s true that Meghan’s podcast will likely address the topic of the Queen’s death at some point.

Harry and Meghan by the Queen’s side during a royal engagement. (Photo via Getty)

But in the days since the beloved monarch’s passing, Meghan has demonstrated the utmost class and decorum in performing her royal duties.

One would think that Charles would feel confident that she’ll continue to conduct herself in such a manner once she returns to Montecito.