Maci Bookout: I Haven’t Talked to Ryan Edwards in YEARS!

Ever since Ryan Edwards got fired from Teen Mom OG last year, fans have received updates on his life from one source, and one source only — his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Standifer seemed up to the task, but she’s also too close to her subject to be objective.

So it’s exciting to get a Ryan update from someone who’s a little more likely to tell it like it is.

We’re talking, of course, about Ryan’s previous baby mama, Maci Bookout.

Maci Bookout is ready to speak out about Ryan Edwards. (Photo via MTV)

“Ryan and I have not, we truly have not had a relationship at all for years, probably four years,” Maci told TooFab in a new interview.

“I don’t have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don’t see each other, don’t talk to each other.”

Ryan was fired at Maci’s behest after she became upset with the emotional toll that Edwards’ involvement seemed to be taking on their 13-year-old son Bentley.

“So when we were filming the past few seasons, it just got to a point where it’s like, I find it awkward that I’m talking about somebody that I don’t talk to,” she said.

“Like, that’s weird. And it remains that way. We do not have a relationship.”

Maci went on to reveal that she’s no longer close with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

Jen and Larry of Teen Mom fame. Ryan Edwards’ parents are beloved by fans.

“The relationship with Jen and Larry is definitely not what it used to be in the past years, but it’s definitely not, I would not say it’s anywhere close to how we left the reunion,” she told the outlet.

“It’s cordial in a genuine way, it’s not a fake, ‘Hey, good to see you, oh my god I hate you.’ It’s a genuine, we can have small talk, I feel like we’re all comfortable with where it’s at right now,” she continued.

“It’s not forced, it’s not bullcrap, but it’s still … it’s pleasant.”

Maci Bookout appears to be in deep thought in this photograph of the MTV star. (Photo via Instagram)

Jen and Larry are Maci’s only connection to Ryan, who presumably still sees his son from time to time — but only when Bentley visits his grandparents.

So while Maci might not be close with Ryan’s parents these days, she assures fans that the relationship is civil.

“I’m not like, ‘Oh my god, I have to see them.’ It’s better than what it was,” she explained.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

“I feel like it’s in a good place, I feel like it’s a comfortable space and we’re all good with where it’s at right now.”

Ryan, of course, has struggled with substance abuse and been arrested on multiple occasions.

Mackenzie says he’s sober and doing better than ever these days, but again — she’s probably a bit biased in her reporting.

Maci Bookout has delivered an update on Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer. (Photo via Instagram)

It sounds like even Maci can’t tell us much about what’s going on with Ryan.

And there’s a good chance that that’s not a good thing.