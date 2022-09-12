Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley Accused of Flaunting Wealth Following Lamborghini, Private Jet Pics

Reality TV veterans can be divided into the categories of the rich, and the fabulously, ridiculously wealthy.

The Kim Kardashians of the world belong to the latter group, which is the much, much smaller of the two.

And the majority of reality vets remain in Leah Messer’s camp:

We’re sure the woman’s got a pretty nice nest egg built up after more than a decade of TV stardom, but with three kids to support, she’s probably not sitting on “never work again” money.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged! And some fans think the couple will soon be making a pregnancy announcement! (Photo via Instagram)

If she’s smart, Leah is saving, investing, and always thinking about her kids’ future.

Of course, she doesn’t have to look further than her own franchise to find stars who did the opposite of all that and are now supporting themselves by posting OnlyFans content.

Leah seems much too savvy to fall into that trap — which is why fans were so surprised by some recent photos in which her new fiance, Jaylan Mobley, seems to be flaunting her lavish lifestyle.

Jaylan Mobley is enjoying one of his first sponsored content deals. (Photo via Instagram)

As you’re probably aware, Leah and Jaylan got engaged back in last month after about a year of dating.

Some commenters expressed concern that the couple is moving too fast, especially since Jaylan is only 25.

Among the skeptics are folks who believe Jaylan is just using Leah for fame.

Jaylan Mobley has been living the high life lately. (Photo via Instagram)

Adding to those concerns is a new sponsorship deal and a round of posts in which Mobley seems to be enjoying the high life.

Jaylan is now endorsing a high-end travel company called M2Jets.

As part of this partnership, Jaylan posted a number of pics in which he’s seen sitting in or standing near various high-priced means of transportation, including a private jet and a Lamborghini.

Is Jaylan Mobley exploiting Leah Messer? (Photo via Instagram)

Now, Jaylan is marrying into a well-off family, and as the newest star in the Teen Mom universe, he’s likely earning a decent living from his appearances on MTV, as well as his sponsored content deals.

But he’s also marrying into a hardscrabble West Virginia clan with three young girls, and he’ll soon be taking on a tremendous amount of responsibility — both financially and otherwise.

And it seems some commenters are concerned that Jaylan is not cognizant enough of that part of the deal.

Jalyan Mobley poses in a Lamborghini. (Photo via Instagram)

“So are we to believe he’s flying on private jets?” one person asked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“This is causing so much secondhand embarrassment,” another added.

“Cringe is his new name. Jaylan sure loves feeling himself,” a third chimed in.

Leah and Jaylan enjoying nature. (Photo via Instagram)

Leah hasn’t responded to this latest round of criticism, but she has lashed out in the past in response to allegations that Jaylan is using her for fame.

“Believe me, at this point, he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now, and sure as f—k wouldn’t be doing what he continues to do for not just me, but MY three daughters as well,” Leah wrote in her Instagram Stories last week.

“He’s got his own career and this ‘fame’ world isn’t as glamorizing as sooooo many people wanna think it is. You have to see the bs they put out HIM, our relationship and our kids?” she continued.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posed for some Instagram pics this week. And fans now think the couple is secretly married. (Photo via Instagram)

“That s—t can get to you mentally if you don’t rise above it. TRUST ME, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with.”

It sounds like Leah has given this a lot of thought.

And after a dozen years in the spotlight, we’re sure she’s gotten pretty good at spotting opportunists.